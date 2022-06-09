This week, we finish up our look at the early days of Thoroughbred horse racing in Middle Tennessee and its connections to our own Hart’s Race Track, right here on the banks of Little Goose Creek in Hartsville.
If you have been keeping up with our cast of characters, from the African American jockey Monkey Simons to the president of the United States, Andrew Jackson, we have met governors, local beauties, prominent businessmen, along with breeders and trainers of the spirited American Thoroughbred horse.
A name that has been bandied about in every article is that of the Alexander family of Hartsville … and for a good reason.
The Alexanders were front and center of all of the activity at the local race track and in Gallatin, which held the first thoroughbred race west of the Appalachian Mountains.
And, it all starts with a man known as Rowan Bill Alexander.
William “Bill” Alexander was born in Maryland in 1746 and while young moved with his family to Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. His father was one of six Alexanders who signed the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence, a precursor to the American Revolution.
Alexander was a soldier in our war for independence from England and was wounded while fighting Native Americans who were taking the side of the British. The wound left him with a limp for the rest of his life.
Because William later lived in Rowan County, North Carolina, he became known as “Rowan Bill” to keep him separate from the many other Alexanders with the same first name.
In 1796, Alexander and his wife, Mary Brandon Alexander, moved to what is now Trousdale County, purchasing a piece of land from the Donoho land grant. Both he and his wife are buried on that same plot of land today.
The farm was bounded on one side by Darwin Branch, which flows into Little Goose Creek, right where the two creeks join together by our present-day Little League ballpark and Trey Park.
Alexander and his wife had four children, all of whom made names for themselves.
His daughter, Mary, married William Hall of Castalian Springs. Hall would become Gen. Hall after seeing service in the Creek Indian War and was later elected to the Tennessee Senate. When Gov. Sam Houston resigned as the head of our state, it was William Hall who became governor.
Andrew Jackson and his wife, Rachel, were friends of the Alexander family, and he personally attended the wedding of the future Gov. Hall and his wife, which took place in Hartsville.
We are told that his daughter, Jennie, was one of the prettiest young women on the frontier and was often called the Cumberland Beauty. Jennie married Dr. Redmond Barry, who was the Irish American doctor and lawyer, who brought the first thoroughbred horses to Middle Tennessee. That began the horse-racing craze that brought many men to fame and fortune, including Jackson.
His son, Richard Alexander, married Nancy Cunningham Saunders, the widow of Col. William Saunders of Dixon Springs. A prosperous farmer and businessman, many Alexander and Beasley residents of Smith and Trousdale counties descend from he and Nancy.
Keeping the family tradition of naming sons William, Bill and Mary Brandon named one of their boys, William Locke Alexander.
William Locke lived across the road from his parents. His home is still standing today, and he continued to raise, train and race thoroughbred horses up to the beginning of the Civil War.
The Hartsville Jockey Club often sponsored races, and William Locke Alexander usually had a horse in races here and in all of the surrounding towns that also had tracks.
Rowan Bill Alexander died in 1830, and his wife died in 1836.
Family descendants are working on getting a roadside plaque beside their original East Main Street farm to recognize their lives and their impact on local and Middle Tennessee history. We wish them well.
