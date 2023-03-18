Hartsville and Trousdale County have connections to the Tennessee Historical Commission in more ways than one.
We have been writing about John McCline over the past three weeks, who was born a slave on the old Clover Bottom estate in Donelson. Donelson is now within the boundaries of Metro-Nashville.
McCline’s connection to Hartsville is that, after the Civil War, he got an education and taught school for one semester at the old “school in the woods,” the first school for African Americans in Trousdale County.
But, that is not the only connection we have with the Clover Bottom Farms.
Let’s recap the history of the fabled plantation.
A large tract of land adjoining Stones River was called Clover Bottom for its rich soil and flat space … with bottom’ being an old word for flat land adjacent to a creek or stream. The field was lush with clover, a crop that farmers still use to enrich the soil.
The land was claimed by John Donelson in 1780. Donelson was related to Rachel Donelson Jackson, the wife of Andrew Jackson. Jackson used the land for Nashville’s first track for racing horses. It was a race at Clover Bottom that led to Jackson’s famous gun duel.
Jackson also raced at Hart’s Race Track in Hartsville.
Purchased by the Hoggatt family, the farm grew to 1,500 acres. They built a large mansion in the 1850s that stands today. The home took the name of both the bottom land and the race track, Clover Bottom.
After the Civil War, the home and farm were bought by Andrew Price, who added to the estate and raised thoroughbred race horses.
Then, in 1918, it was purchased again.
An article in a Nashville newspaper from that year reads, “The Clover Bottom Farm, once owned by Andrew Jackson, and one of the richest, not alone in soil fertility, but in romance and historic interest, of any in the south, yesterday was bought by A. Fuqua Stanford, of Oklahoma City, from Mrs. Andrew Price, in whose family the place has been owned for the past century. The consideration was $220,000, and with the price paid for the stock, machinery, etc. amounted to a quarter of a million dollars.
“Mr. Stanford, whose home originally was in Hartsville, left Nashville twelve years ago with his brother, Robert Donald Stanford and went to Oklahoma City, where they started in the furniture business. The business grew and they prospered. The Stanford Wholesale Furniture Company was organized and it, too prospered. They invested in oil lands in Oklahoma and Kentucky.”
The historic old home and large farm were owned by one of two brothers with Hartsville roots. They were born and raised here.
The brothers were entrepreneurs for sure.
The brothers took a large part of the farm and built subdivisions for the rapidly-growing town of Donelson. They also ran a dairy farm and raised cattle.
A. B. Stanford, moved into the old home and lived there until his death.
However, our story isn’t through yet.
In 1948, A.B. Stanford’s widow sold the home and its surrounding acres to the state of Tennessee, where it soon became part of the Tennessee State School for the Blind. Trousdale County has sent visually-impaired young men and women to study there.
Buildings were added to the estate for teaching and as dormitories for the students who would live there while receiving education and training. The house was used as a residence for the school’s director.
We will mention here that Mrs. Stanford lived to be 104 years of age and passed away in 2011.
After many years as the School for the Blind, the home saw new use.
Its significance was not lost to those who appreciate the past, and the old Clover Bottom mansion was restored and updated and turned into the home of the Tennessee Historical Commission.
Which leads us to another Trousdale County connection.
A recently-appointed member of the Tennessee Historical Commission is Gallatin’s Reggie Mudd. Reggie’s wife is Mary Ann Holder Mudd. Mary Ann is a Hartsville native and sister to Hartsville businessman Sam Holder and to the late Nancy Holder Smith, who taught school in Hartsville.
If you drive past Clover Bottom on your way into Nashville, be sure to wave … you have connections to the history of that property.
