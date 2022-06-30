Automobiles were slow to catch on to the rural people of the American South.
Raised with horse and buggies, the “horseless carriage” was a novelty and not a necessity. That changed gradually as automobiles became cheaper and when car makers started making trucks.
Trucks were much more practical for farmers.
They tell an early story about an old farmer who was barely familiar with the new-fangled trucks. He was walking down a county dirt road when he was almost run over by one of them.
Picking himself up off the road and dusting himself off, he was then almost run over again … this time by a motorcycle.
As he picked himself up again, he mumbled, “I did not know the thing had a colt.”
Hartsville had a Ford dealership by 1919.
The car business improved each year, and the original building used by Owen Auto Company, the Ford franchisee, was replaced with a new one in the 1940s.
When McMurry Boulevard was built in the 1950s, several downtown businesses moved to the “new highway.” The Ford dealership was one of them.
Its new building up on the highway had large glass windows … what some people call picture windows. The showroom jutted out from the main building so that you could see new cars on display from three different angles.
For Hartsville, it looked very modern.
The old downtown building for the dealership was sold at auction in 1959 and became the Oakley Mungle Feed store, which sold feed and other farm-related items.
When Mungle went out of business, the Macon-Trousdale Farmers Co-Op purchased the building. Remember that name, because we will see it again.
The new location on McMurry Boulevard was good for the car business.
As a successful enterprise, the dealership attracted the eyes of a young enthusiastic local fellow, Bill Wade Rickman.
Rickman felt the business could do even better with new management and purchased it in 1963.
It was now advertised as Rickman Ford.
The son of Mr. and Mrs. N. B. Rickman, the new owner was married and the father of two daughters, Mary Lisa and Ara.
If you recognize the Rickman name, it may be because the Rickmans were one of the pioneer families in what is now Trousdale County, having settled in the Willard community in the late 1700s.
By the 1960s, Hartsville had other car dealerships, as we will see in our next several articles.
One of those was the Chevrolet dealership of H. B. Cunningham and Dr. I.N. Kelly. Operating as Cunningham-Kelly Chevrolet, that dealership had a large, modern building further down the street. But due to its large volume of business, it built a bigger and newer building just at the edge of the Hartsville city limits.
When they moved to the newer building, Rickman moved his Ford business into their old location, which gave him room to expand as well.
After operating profitably for many years, Rickman decided to retire and closed his business. He and his wife, Ruth, moved to Springfield. They have both passed on in recent years, as has their daughter Mary Lisa.
By this time, super-sized dealerships in Nashville were capturing more and more of the new-car business, and no one was interested in keeping a small Ford franchise in Trousdale County.
The former car dealership building sat vacant until Modern Building Supplies relocated there. Their old building on McMurry Boulevard was torn down.
After operating for several years, the owners of Modern Building Supplies retired, and the building was sold to someone we have already met … the Macon-Trousdale Farmers Co-Op.
The Co-Op had twice occupied buildings formerly used as a Ford car dealership.
Meanwhile, up on the stretch of McMurry Boulevard between the two stoplights, which are the only stoplights in the county, the old location of Rickman Ford is now the location of the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant.
