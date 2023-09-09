As summer winds down and the nights get cooler, the weeds beside the road seem to continue to grow with reckless abandon … without a care in the world.
Weeds are just plants that no one has any use for.
One weed that grows alongside the road, in ditches and just about anywhere you can’t reach with the lawnmower, is pokeweed.
Growing 8 to 10 feet tall with purple stems and deep red berries, it is especially noticeable this time of year.
But, don’t let the pretty color of its berries fool you. Every part of the pokeweed plant is poisonous.
From its white flowers in the spring, to its fall berries to its roots, the plant is fatal to man, woman and child.
We will be looking at this and other weeds this month, and because poke salad is considered a Southern food, we need to do a little explaining.
Pokeweed is native to the Southern Appalachian Mountains.
It gets its name from Native Americans, since the early European settlers weren’t familiar with it and therefore had no name for it.
In the Algonquin language, it is called poughkone.
Try saying that five times real fast.
Their word was soon simplified to poke.
It is sometimes called inkberry, because the berries can be crushed to make a deep red, almost black, ink.
Now, let’s explain how people can use this poisonous plant to make a salad.
In the spring of the year, when the shoots are young and tender and the leaves are small and equally tender, they can be picked and taken home and put in a pot of water to boil.
After boiling, they are removed from the heat, the water poured out and fresh water added. They are then put back on the heat and boiled again. After the second boil, the water is again poured out.
They will resemble boiled spinach or mustard greens at this stage.
You then place them in a cast iron skillet and add a little bacon grease.
Now, the poison has been boiled out, and the flavor of the bacon grease takes over. Add a little salt and pepper, and you have poke salad.
Some folks will add crumbled bacon to the greens.
While you may have never tried poke salad, you are probably familiar with the 1969 hit song, “Polk Salad Annie,” by singer and songwriter Tony Joe White.
White, who also penned “Rainy Night in Georgia,” wrote about his love for a poor girl who lived by a Louisiana swamp. The refrain goes, “Polk Salad Annie, the gators got your granny. Everybody says it was a shame, ‘cause her momma was a workin’ on the chain gang.”
The Annie in his song lives off of poke salad, even though he spells it as Polk Salad.
The plant as it grows to maturity in the fall, gets more poisonous, and eating any part of it can be fatal. The root is especially toxic, but even touching the leaves can allow the poison to enter the body through the skin.
Ingestion of the leaves or berries will cause vomiting and stomach distress, leading to respiratory paralysis.
Now, interestingly enough, the berries are not harmful to some native song birds.
Mockingbirds, the Northern cardinal, mourning doves and cedar waxwings can all eat the berries with no harm.
Likewise, some small mammals can ingest the berries.
Raccoons, opossums, fox and the white-footed mouse are fond of the colorful berries.
Humans, dogs and livestock are all vulnerable to its poison.
Native Americans and the early settlers found the plant’s colorful berries useful to make a dye for the weaving of linen or cotton. The roots were also boiled to make a dye. And, as we mentioned, the berries were used to make ink.
Some herbalists claim that parts of the plant can be used as medicine, but research by medical labs has not found any benefit from the colorful weed … except for the annual spring picking, boiling and frying in bacon grease to make poke salad.
Maybe you can sing a few bars of “Polk Salad Annie” as you dine.
