If you were to travel from Knoxville to Hartsville in 1787 on the old Avery Trace, the first road to connect East and Middle Tennessee, you would have probably walked!
The Trace, an old word for ‘road’, was cut wide enough to accom- modate a small wagon and therefore encourage the settlement of what was then a part of North Carolina.
Settlement was coming because the state of North Carolina had recently paid its soldiers for their part in fighting the British in the American Revolution. The state was “cash poor but land rich.”
We won’t comment on the fact that several Native American Indian tribes had little say in these transactions!
The average pioneer family, coming to Middle Tennessee to stake their land claims, would have had a pair of oxen pulling a wagon. The wagon would have been loaded with the necessities to make a living and the tools to clear the land and build a log cabin.
As for the family — they walked!
But as the years rolled by roads improved, as did the fortunes of those hearty settlers. So more and more people were able to afford to ride a horse or have a buggy.
When we say “roads improved” we say so with a smirk on our face because roads were, even 100 years ago, little to brag about. Roads were dirt.
Only the most traveled roads had the good fortunate to be scraped and graveled.
We quote from the Nashville Union and American newspaper of Sept. 10, 1872. “HARTSVILLE, Roads of the County: These are in deplorable condition, many of them not having been worked for years. In many places they are utterly impassable for buggies, and even dangerous for horseback travel. It is a crying shame to the county to have such roads and speaks poorly for the enterprise of our people. Hartsville correspondent.”
A common saying when traveling a back road was, “choose your rut carefully ‘cause you will be in it for the next 10 miles!”
Then Henry Ford came along.
The first cars were a real improvement over the horse and buggy.
It took a while for roads to catch up with those first automobiles but even people in Trousdale County could look forward to having a nice road.
In September 1910, this article appeared in a Nashville newspaper, “LAFAYETTE, Tenn. Sept. 8 — About five months ago a “Boosters” Club was organized in La Fayette for the purpose of improving La Fayette and Macon County in general. As a direct result of this organization, which only had six persons present when it first sprang into existence, the first mile on the La Fayette end of a turnpike from La Fayette to Hartsville was completed Tuesday. The work will be pushed right along until the road is completed to Hartsville, when it is stated that an automobile line will be established from here to Gallatin.”
The first automobile in Hartsville is thought to have been a White Steamer owned by Mr. Andrew Welch, who was the owner and editor of the Hartsville newspaper. That was in 1905!
The “horseless buggy” caught on quick and more and more people purchased “tin lizzies” and demanded better roads.
One more thing these new drivers demanded was gasoline! Suddenly, like a new technology today, an invention created new markets and more technologies and more inventions!
There were no gas stations in 1905 when Mr. Welch brought his car into town! But that wasn’t a problem for him because a White Steamer ran on steam! It used fuel to boil the water to create the steam that turned the wheels and that fuel would have been coal!
But other brands of cars did run on gasoline.
As we will see in this series of articles, drivers would go from buying a quart of gasoline at their local blacksmith shop or the town pharmacy to driving into a new “filling station” and buying a gallon of gas for ten cents!
We will be exploring the history of Trousdale County’s gas stations and if readers have any information or old photos, please share them with us!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.