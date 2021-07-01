As we enter the month of July, we continue our look at the different old buildings that line our historic Main Street.
This week we look at a building that held Hartsville’s only Men’s Store and was in business for 60 years — the Lipscomb Building.
As we have mentioned in our earlier articles, the buildings that line Main Street have changed over the years, and not always for a good reason! Fires in the early years of the 1900s destroyed most of the town’s businesses and buildings.
As a result, with only a few exceptions, all of our historic downtown dates from around 1905 — after the last big fire.
The Lipscomb Building dates from 1928, so it is the “new kid” on the block.
After the fire of 1905, the downtown slowly rebuilt and thanks to new building codes, construction was limited to brick in the hope that a brick structure would be less likely to burn.
The Lipscomb Building sits on what was a vacant lot next to our present courthouse. The lot was used for community activities and cattle and mule sales.
Bailey Lipscomb, who built the building, was born in 1855 in the Walnut Grove community of what was then Sumner County, but became Trousdale County in 1870.
As a young man Bailey got a job running the old Payne’s Store, which stood at the intersection of two major roads — today’s Highway 25 and Highway 231.
The job paid him $50 a year but despite the nice salary, young Bailey wanted to go to college.
So he saved his money, living at home and spending little. After a year, he quit the job and enrolled in Cumberland College in Lebanon.
But it took all of his money to pay for that year’s worth of education and he returned to his job managing Payne’s Store. But he saved his money again and after a year, quit once again and took another year of college!
In that manner, the young industrious man got an education and also learned how to run a business from firsthand experience!
Knowing that the Wild West offered opportunities, Bailey Lipscomb worked some more, took the money he had saved and moved to Kansas and Dodge City!
There in the wild and wooly West he started a business, invested in land and was successful. But the green hills of Tennessee beckoned and he returned home.
Back in Hartsville, Bailey married and started a family, ran a grocery and, along with a few other prosperous local men, started the town’s second bank, Citizen’s Bank, in 1905.
When his son Joseph finished college, Bailey decided to invest in business property and built the impressive, two-story brick building that stands beside our courthouse today.
Bailey and Joseph used the downstairs for a men’s clothing store and rented out rooms upstairs for office space.
Lipscomb’s Clothing Store was a busy place from the late 1920s until it closed in the 1980s. It was the only business in town to deal exclusively in men’s clothing and shoes, and from the beginning sold quality merchandise.
It was one of the first stores in the state to sell Jarman Shoes, as Bailey had attended Cumberland College with the founder of that shoe brand and they were close friends.
The store did a good business, but it also became a hangout for some of the men in town who would stop by and chat in the back of the store and discuss politics, farming, sports and whatever was the topic of the day.
The men would place bets on the World Series and never worried about the sheriff arresting anyone for gambling, as he and his deputies were in on the game!
After Joe Lipscomb died in 1984, the business was closed and the stock sold.
Over the years, the building has changed hands several times and been used for several enterprises.
