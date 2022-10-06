The Mexican War would leave an indelible imprint on our nation.
Not only did it almost double the size of our country, but it gave our state it official nickname, the Volunteer State. It was instrumental in the political careers of Zachary Taylor, Jefferson Davis, Ulysses Grant and others, and it gave the Marines part of their anthem.
When a United States Marine sings, “From the Halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli,” they are referring to the fighting in Mexico City during the Mexican War.
Montezuma left his name in another manner as well.
If you have ever traveled south of the border, you may have come down with a brief, but powerful, stomach ailment. We call that diarrhea, but it is often referred to as Montezuma’s Revenge.
It can be deadly.
Writing home from the battlefront in 1846, Francis Duffy of Hartsville wrote to a relative. It reead, “Our regiment has suffered severely from sickness, perhaps more than any other in the whole service for which calamity I am not able to account in any other way than that the most of our men come from a high healthy country, and the greater portion of them have been tenderly raised and were not accustomed to hardships … out of 1100 which we had mustered into service at Nashville, we only can raise 500 men and a good many of them sick.”
Six of the ill men had died from the illness.
The men were drinking water with water-borne bacteria that their digestive systems were not immune to. With time, they would usually develop a resistance to such bacteria and be fine. Unsanitary camp conditions could create a climate of a soldier continuing with their stomach upset and lead to severe dehydration and death.
As we wrote last week, the men of Tennessee volunteered in record numbers to fight, hence the Volunteer State nickname.
Three companies of soldiers were raised in Sumner County.
At that time, Hartsville was a part of Sumner.
Two of the companies were enlisted as the First Tennessee Regiment Infantry.
One of the companies was led by Capt. W. M. Blackmore. The other was led by Capt. Robert A. Bennett.
Blackmore’s company was known as the Tenth Legion, and Bennett’s company was known as the Polk Guards, its name in deference to President (James K.) Polk of Tennessee.
All of the men in the Polk Guards were from Hartsville, or enlisted in Hartsville. Hence, there were also some members from Macon and Smith counties in the company.
Gen. Zachary Taylor, later President Taylor, was in charge of the armies from the United States, and he was soon engaged in fierce fighting at Monterrey.
The battle was tough.
Lt. Col. S.R. Anderson of Gallatin wrote to his wife describing how intense the fighting was, writing, “I received a ball through my cap and one through the waist of my coat. One also passed through my horse’s mouth, and hundreds, both cannon, grape and musket balls, whistled round my head, but I am safe.”
Grape was a reference to grape shot, which were small to large balls of lead that were crammed into a canvas bag and fired from a cannon. The canvas would burst, sending the lead grapes flying into the air in every direction … with deadly results.
The Americans proved their mettle and won, but with heavy costs.
Capt. Blackmore’s descendant, J. W. Blackmore, wrote about the battle many years later, writing, “In this charge the First Tennessee suffered heavily in killed and wounded and won for itself the name of the Bloody First. Many noble Sumner countians gave up their lives in this charge at their country’s behest, while others were maimed for life. …History states that there were one hundred and twenty Americans killed in that battle.”
Back in camp, Montezuma continued with his revenge.
Blackmore goes on to mention, “Out of the these three (Sumner County) companies, 45 men died of disease contracted in the service in the war with Mexico.”
There were more battles ahead, as we will see next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.