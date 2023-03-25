New residents of Hartsville and Trousdale County are often amazed at how much history we have, especially being the smallest county in the state.
When the Trousdale County Historical Society sets up a table at our annual Fourth of July in the Park Celebration, newcomers will stop and look at our collection of old photographs and such that we have on display. They will always be impressed.
One fact that we point out to these immigrants from Nashville and all points west is that we are one of the oldest towns in Tennessee. That is because, when the first road between Knoxville and Nashville was laid out in 1787 by Peter Avery, it passed right through what is now Hartsville.
And, people were already building log cabins and living here.
Other facts impress them, such as Mabry Harper catching the world-record walleye in Trousdale County, Andrew Jackson racing horses at Hart’s Race Track, President Abraham Lincoln asking “What happened at Hartsville” in reaction to the 1862 Battle of Hartsville, actress Joan Crawford’s father being from Hartsville and her grandfather serving as our mayor, our history of high-school football championships, and how many times our downtown has been flooded due to backwater.
However, one especially interesting bit of history concerns a family that has lent their name to, not only Tennessee, but to Florida, Alabama and Mississippi.
The Lauderdale family was one of the earliest families to settle in what is now Trousdale County, back in the days of the pioneers.
Traveling from Virginia, the Lauderdale clan came to Middle Tennessee and put down roots
Some of the family members took an active part in the defense of the community by joining in the local militia, similar to today’s National Guard. In fact, the militia often met and practiced on the Lauderdale property.
Brothers William and James Lauderdale were close friends of Andrew Jackson, who frequently visited Hartsville. Both brothers joined Jackson on his 1814 march to New Orleans and his defense of that city against overwhelming British forces.
Lt. Col. James Lauderdale was in a skirmish a few days before the infamous Battle of New Orleans, when British soldiers were sent to test the American’s defensive lines. In that brief assault, which the Americans successfully repulsed, James Lauderdale was mortally wounded.
After the actual battle, a few days later, it was realized that James Lauderdale was the highest ranking American soldier to lose his life in that military campaign. As a result, there is a Lauderdale County, Tennessee; a Lauderdale County, Alabama; and a Lauderdale County, Mississippi, named in his honor.
However, the family wasn’t through yet.
In 1838, Maj. William Lauderdale took part in the Seminole Indian Wars in Florida. One of the major’s duties, besides fighting the hostile Native Americans, was to establish a fort on the coast of what is now the Sunshine State. Searching about for a good location, Lauderdale and his men picked a spot close by a local river and erected a small fort.
As William was the highest ranking officer, the fort took his name.
Yep, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is named for our own William Lauderdale.
James Lauderdale died before he could marry and have a family, but he left behind a family and today has many, many descendants.
That brings us to another bit of interest.
Descendants of William Lauderdale are in the process of restoring the old Lauderdale family cemetery on Browning Branch Road, close to where it runs into Highway Ten. They will be having a ceremony at the graveyard soon to place a plaque on the grave of family patriarch, John Lauderdale, who was a veteran of the American Revolution.
We encourage all residents to respect and maintain the many small family cemeteries across our county, and we appreciate the hard work that the Lauderdale descendants are doing.
