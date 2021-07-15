Last week we looked at the north side of Main Street, so this week we return to the south side of the town’s main drag.
Lest we forget, the section of road that runs from just the other side of Little Goose Creek and goes through town, and then up Post Office hill and out of town, is the oldest stretch of road in the county. Or at least the oldest still in use from historic times to the present.
We know that the woodland buffalo made a path through the forest to the mineral springs in what is now Castalian Springs. The first Native Americans took advantage of those pathways, which were also frequented by elk, deer and bear (to name a few), and used them to travel from one village to another.
The small village of mound builders that once sat on the crest of the hill, as you leave town going east towards Carthage, would have traded and visited with their neighbors in Castalian Springs. And they would have used those animal pathways.
When the old Avery Trace, the first road to connect Knoxville to Nashville, was laid out, it too took advantage of existing paths and creek fords.
What that means is that if you stand on the sidewalks of Main Street, Hartsville, you are looking on a road that has been there for at least 10,000 years!
If the street looks a little tired from time to time — well, no wonder!
When James Hart laid out his town on the west side of the creek across from the settlement of Damascus on the east side, he laid out a grid of straight lines and divided the property into building lots.
The streets of town today are the same as laid out by Hart around 1800.
To encourage people to move to his side of the creek and buy lots — real estate developers are nothing new after all — he gave land for a community church. Tradition tells us that he also gave land for a community school and a cemetery.
We have no written evidence of an early school, but several rural churches did double duty as early schools.
The present old Hartsville Cemetery was once the private burying ground of the Hart family, but we have deeds that show it wasn’t handed over to the town until years later.
Nonetheless, Hart’s town prospered thanks to its proximity to the Cumberland River and the way people used the river for travel and to move produce, livestock and tobacco to Nashville to sell. A railroad in the late 1800s also helped the town to thrive.
As we have seen, after the double whammy of two destructive fires, one in 1900 and the other in 1904, both sides of Main Street had to be rebuilt.
The south side got a hotel in 1907 and the Lipscomb Building in 1928. Filling in the gap between the Lipscomb Building and the Rankin Hotel were three storefronts. They were built in 1905, right after the last big fire.
In the 100-plus years since they were added to the business district, the three buildings have seen many small businesses come and go.
The Archives has paper receipts from a number of those establishments so we can list a few here: Oakley’s Tea Room, Dillehay’s Café, Owen Brothers Grocery, Littleton’s Furniture, H. I. Holt’s, Vaught’s Drug Store, Oakley Pharmacy, Perkins and Swaney Drugs, William’s Drug Store, P and H Café and more!
The recent addition of new sidewalks, landscaping and period lighting has made Main Street in Hartsville a little more attractive. Perhaps now that the pandemic seems to be winding down, people will once again visit their downtown and some new businesses will fill in empty storefronts.
After all, the street has seen 10,000 years of foot traffic, and we bet that she has a few more good years in her!
