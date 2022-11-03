We’ll now take a two-month break from writing about local men who have served in the military, after having written about the American Revolution, the Seminole Indian Wars, the War of 1812 and the War with Mexico.
We will pick that subject back up with the start of the new year in January.
For the month of November, we will write about trees and lumber and their connection with Hartsville and Trousdale County.
We have written about the American forests in the past and discussed specific tree species … but this week, we start off with a little-known fact about our local history.
In the early years of our town, the lumber industry was as important to the economy as was tobacco.
Let’s start off by recalling that almost the entirety of Middle Tennessee was forest when the white man arrived.
The Native Americans, who had inhabited this area for at least 10,000 years, did little cutting of the forests, not having the tools needed for chopping large trees or fashioning lumber to make boards and planks.
On a small scale, the various tribes in the Southern and Eastern forests did work with wood. They would fashion limbs into fish traps, bend small saplings to make supports for their huts and even cut larger trees to make palisades around their villages.
But, it was not easy with the stone tools they had.
The Cherokee, Creek and Shawnee could cut a tree down and then use controlled fire to hollow the tree out to make a canoe … a long and tedious effort.
But, the first settlers took the forests and cut them down with their iron tools, the axe and the saw. The trees were so thick and large that when they got here, the pioneers didn’t have room to plow.
The solution was to cut a few inches into the trunks of the trees where they wanted to plant their corn and ring the tree. That prevented water and nutrients from getting to the branches and literally starved the tree to death. That had to be done in late winter or early spring, before the sap began to rise.
With no leaves on the trees, there was enough light hitting the exposed ground for the pioneer to plant his corn crop.
As the dead tree stood there, it would be cut down when the settler had more time.
That led to the old pioneer tradition of log rolling.
It was not the log rolling of a lumberjack trying to stay on a log in the river by walking on it as it rolls.
It was the cutting of dead trees and rolling them down the hillside to huge piles to burn.
It would be an all-day event, with neighbors helping neighbors, all of them looking forward to the end-of-the-day festivities of feasting and drinking hard cider and playing a little music by the light of the huge stack of wood burning … any excuse to get together and have a party.
But, not all wood was burned.
Early on, as shipping on the river improved, trees were cut down and sent to sawmills in Nashville.
When Hartsville got a railroad in 1892, the trains out of town were soon hauling logs down to the same mills, the rail line being more dependable than the Cumberland River with its seasonal rise and fall.
An article in the Chattanooga News on July 22, 1905, reported, “From six to ten carloads of lumber are being shipped from Hartsville daily, yet a little more is hauled in than is shipped out, there being now on the yards several million feet of first-class lumber. Recently three carloads of first-class lumber was shipped direct to Liverpool.”
The carloads were train cars. The yards were local lumber yards, and the Liverpool mentioned was Liverpool, England.
The forests of Middle Tennessee were hardwood forests full of high-quality oak, yellow poplar, maple, walnut and cherry … all woods used in the furniture industry both here and overseas.
