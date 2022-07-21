In 1930, an article in the Hartsville Vidette describes the construction of a building on Main Street to be used as a Chevrolet dealership. This is the first record that the Trousdale County Historical Society has of a Chevy dealership in Hartsville.
Our month-long look at local automotive dealerships has already had us look at the first car sales company in town, a Ford dealership, in 1914. Other car companies followed, and at one time, our county had several options for the local buyer looking for a good deal on a set of wheels.
The largest dealership in our history would be for Chevrolet, and that dealership had both medical and NASCAR connections.
Looking through old high-school yearbooks for TCHS, we find Gregory Chevrolet advertising in 1934.
The advertising section of the local yearbooks reflects both the prosperous businesses in town and those that showed civic pride in helping the small-school annual offset the expenses of printing its yearbook by buying an ad.
So it was that Frank “Rabbit” Gregory purchased an ad in the early years of the Great Depression to promote his business and to help the school.
Frank Gregory owned the dealership, and he employed his brother, Paul, to run the parts department and to do the bookkeeping.
The building mentioned in the newspaper article would serve the enterprise for more than 30 years and is still standing today on East Main Street, across from the Justice Center. Today, it serves as the office of a bookkeeping service and a small trucking company.
In 1964, Gregory sold his franchise to two local men, H. B. Cunningham and Dr. I.N. Kelley … the medical connection we mentioned earlier.
Kelley was a silent partner in that he continued with his medical practice and let Cunningham do the sales end of the business. We might note that after he retired from his years as a doctor, Kelley started a large nursery and berry business on Highway 231, now run by two of his sons.
Under the salesmanship of Cunningham, the dealership grew dramatically. It moved from its original East Main Street location to a new building on Highway 25 at the edge of the city limits. Today, that building is where the Macon-Trousdale Co-Op is located.
It quickly outgrew that location and moved to a much larger building further down the road, at the intersection of Highway 25 and Sulphur College Roads.
Obviously, the business was selling to more than the people of Trousdale County.
People from all around Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky drove to Trousdale County to look at the car lot of Cunningham-Kelley. Savvy marketing, large-scale advertising and the natural salesmanship of H. B. Cunningham himself were the reason for the dealership’s success.
At the height of its business, Cunningham-Kelley sponsored stock car racer Coo Coo Marlin. Marlin took part in the Winston Cup Series and was a popular driver … and the father of Sterling Marlin, who also made a name for himself in the racing arena.
At one time, a model car maker designed and sold a plastic model of Marlin’s No. 14 stock car. In each box of the model car, there was a small decal with Cunningham-Kelley Chevrolet to place on the side, just like the one driven by Marlin. Those model car kits were sold across the nation.
When the big recession of the 1980s hit, the dealership was caught in the economic downturn and closed in 1987. It was said that the Chevy dealers in Nashville and other towns were jealous of Cunningham-Kelley’s success and pressured the Chevrolet Company to foreclose on them.
The large building that the dealership occupied was sold and purchased by an investor and currently sits vacant.
Nevertheless, H. B. Cunningham didn’t let that stop him from doing what he knew best.
He went back to selling cars and worked his way up to owning another dealership, operating in Gallatin and Springfield.
When he did retire, members of his family continued in the business.
