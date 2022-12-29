As we finish up our look at the forests of Middle Tennessee and the lumber industry in Trousdale County, we will finish up with a tree-related topic and one that shows up every Christmas season ... mistletoe.
The plant itself, is not a tree, but is only found on trees due to its unique nature. It is a parasite.
Just as a tick or chigger will land on a human and take a brief feast on our blood, the seed of the mistletoe will land on a tree and take a much longer feast on a tree.
In fact, it will spend the rest of its life living off of the tree.
There are more than 1,000 types of mistletoe around the world, and they can be found in cold, temperate and tropical climates.
The American mistletoe differs slightly from that of Europe, but most of our associations with the plant come from the folk tales and traditions of England and Germany.
For starters, the name comes from the old English word for twig.
The ancient Celts of Ireland and Wales used the plant as a medicine.
We don’t recommend trying that.
If taken internally, it is a toxin, and large amounts can cause sickness or worse.
The ancient Romans associated the mistletoe with love and peace. They would hang a bouquet of mistletoe over the doorway to their homes to offer a protection to those who lived there.
Because it does not die in winter and stays green when everything else is leafless, it was admired by those who lived in northern Europe and eventually found its way into homes as part of their winter solstice and holiday decorations.
That brings us to the tradition of kissing under the mistletoe.
By the days of Charles Dickens and his tale of Uncle Scrooge, it was recognized that kissing under a bough of mistletoe was good luck.
The practice was this ... if a man saw a woman standing under the mistletoe, he had the right to kiss her, regardless of whether he was married or if she was. The kiss would bring him luck.
If the lady resisted or declined his kiss, it would bring her bad luck in the coming year.
No doubt, many a young lady managed to pass beneath the mistletoe at a holiday party, having informed her boyfriend to be on the watch … hence, they could kiss and not raise the ire of either set of parents.
The North American mistletoe plant has small white berries. Those are eaten by birds.
The seed inside the berry is covered in a very sticky covering.
Some birds let the seed pass through their system, letting it pass out and land where it may.
Other birds eat the fruit and spit the seed out … or try to. Because it is so sticky, it usually sticks to the bird’s beak.
The bird then scrapes it off on to the closest branch, where it immediately takes up residence.
Biologists say that it can take as long as a year for the seed to grow a small root and for that root to dig itself down into the bark of a tree and then into the tree’s vascular system. Once there, the mistletoe gets its water and nutrients from the tree, in true parasite fashion, living its life peacefully while the tree does all the work.
Heavy infestations of mistletoe can harm a tree, but rarely.
In the South, oak trees and poplar trees are prone to having mistletoe, with other trees being less susceptible.
Deer, possum and porcupine eat the leaves, as do the caterpillar stage of many butterflies.
If you take a short stroll through the woods on a late fall or winter day, you will spot mistletoe easily. The clumps of green will stand out against the stark bare branches of a tree.
And, if you want a bough to decorate your home for this New Year’s Day’s celebrations, you can use the time-honored method of harvesting it. Grab a rifle or shotgun and shoot at the branch with the mistletoe, breaking it and letting it fall safely to the ground for you to pick up.
And, if you kiss someone under that mistletoe, we wish you good luck in the coming year.
