The War with Mexico was fought over the American lust for land, specifically Texas.
American settlers had settled in Mexican-owned Texas and prospered but didn’t like the Mexican government’s rules and were especially unhappy when Mexico outlawed slavery. Many of the new settlers on the plains of Texas grew cotton and relied on slave labor to succeed.
With slight provocation, the United States invaded Mexico and won battle after battle against the Mexican army.
It was not that the Mexican army didn’t fight bravely.
American officers often praised the fierceness of their opponents.
Gen. Santa Anna, the man leading the Mexican armies, was not as competent in battle as the American generals, and the result was that after many hard fought battles, the Americans continued to push back the Mexicans defending their homeland.
The three companies from Sumner County were in the forefront of each battle.
One of the men from Sumner County who was valiant in the fighting was William Trousdale. As a general, with experience in the War of 1812, he distinguished himself in the capture of Mexico City. His fame would lead the men of Hartsville to name our county after him in 1870, when Trousdale County was created from parts of Sumner, Macon, Smith and Wilson counties.
The next big battle was at Buena Vista.
On Feb. 22, 1847, Gen. Zachary Taylor came face to face with Mexican Santa Anna. Taylor had an army of 5,000 men. The Mexican forces numbered almost 20,000.
Using military tactics that were outdated, Gen. Santa Anna lined up his men and marched them towards the American lines, with his military band playing the Mexican national anthem.
Exposed as they were, the Mexicans were cut down by cannon fire and the sharpshooting of the Tennessee volunteers.
Col. Jefferson Davis, one of the many men whose valor in the War with Mexico would result in political success back home, led a counterattack against one flank of the Mexican army.
Taylor, despite having two bullets cut through his uniform, had the cannons double the size of their ammunition.
Suffering huge losses, the Mexican army was forced to abandon the field.
Taylor would earn the nickname, “the hero of Buena Vista”.
But, the war was far from being won.
Next came the Battle of Veracruz, where Gen. Winfield Scott used massive cannon fire to destroy the Mexican defenses.
After Veracruz, the fighting moved to the rugged hill country of Cerro Gordo, which stood between Veracruz and Mexico City.
Once again, Santa Anna was leading the Mexican defenses, which were entrenched on a high hill overlooking the approaching army.
However, American reconnaissance showed that the hill was vulnerable if the Americans took possession of several surrounding hills, which they did in the dark of night.
When the fighting began, the Mexican defenses were taken by surprise, and despite tense hand-to-hand fighting, they were forced to retreat and surrender.
The battle progressed so rapidly that Santa Anna was forced to flee, leaving behind his artificial leg, The prothesis became a trophy for the Americans.
In the fighting, in addition to Scott and Jefferson Davis was American officers G.T. Beauregard, William S. Hatton, Ulysses S. Grant and Robert E. Lee, all men who would go on to lead armies in another, more deadly war in just a few years.
The Polk Guards, from Hartsville, had signed up to fight for a year and would then be mustered out.
The Battle of Cerro Gordo was one of their last engagements.
Yet, among those to fall in the fighting was Samuel Winslow Lauderdale of Hartsville.
Lauderdale, who was just 21 years old, was a descendant of both the Lauderdale and Hart families.
The news hit Hartsville hard.
