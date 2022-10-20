Samuel Winslow Lauderdale was Hartsville royalty, if anyone was.
His mother was Polly Hart, the daughter of James Hart, for whom our town of Hartsville was named.
His father was none other than Major William Lauderdale, whom we have written about earlier.
Mjr. William Lauderdale gave his name to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and like his son, Samuel, he lost his life while in the service of our nation’s Army, after combat duty in the Seminole Indian War.
Lauderdale penned long letters home about the war.
In one letter home, Samuel Lauderdale had written of his disappointment in the change of command in the Army. President James K. Polk had replaced Zachary Taylor with Gen. Winfield Scott.
Polk, aware of Taylor’s popularity, wished of keep the general from any more honors, to prevent him from using his fame to run for president for the political party opposing Polk’s political party.
In another letter, before the Battle of Vera Cruz, Samuel Lauderdale wrote, “The troops are in fine health and spirits, anxious for the fandango.”
In a more personal reflection, the 21-year-old said, “If it should be my fortune to fall at Vera Cruz, remember that I will die like a soldier fighting for the injured rights of my country.”
Samuel Lauderdale survived that battle, but would perish in the fighting at Cerro Gordo.
Lt. Patrick Duffy, also of Hartsville, was in the fighting at Cerro Gordo. He penned a long letter to his family back home in Tennessee.
“This was a bloody affair…the battle was the hardest fought one we have had with the enemy,” Duffy wrote. “He fought to desperation.”
Having a larger army, the Mexicans were confident of success.
Duffy wrote, “They had their choice troops, their most talented, daring and experienced generals and other commanders and the strongest position the nation afforded. The very name of the place shows clearly that it is strong. Cerro Gordo (Mountain Gorge). Some call it the Valley of death.”
Yet, the day went to the Americans.
However, in the fighting, young Lauderdale was killed.
N. D. Smith, a member of Lauderdale’s company wrote to Samuel’s brother, James Lauderdale, of the events of the April 18, 1847, battle.
“Our regiment was in reserve and as I conceive it now passed unnecessarily under the guns of the enemy,” Smith wrote.
Smith then wrote of how he witnessed Lauderdale’s fatal encounter, penning, “(Lauderdale) followed the company through the fire, and then stopped near where Gen. (Gideon J.) Pillow was wounded to wipe the sweat from his brow when the fatal shot struck him just above the right eye entering his brain. He survived near an hour and a half but could not speak.”
His fellow soldiers buried him close by and marked the grave.
Mjr. Richard B. Alexander wrote a letter to Samuel’s uncle, Cyrus Hart, expressing his regret at the loss of Cyrus’ nephew and then commenting, “It was awful to go over the battle ground the next day and see the carnage.”
After the battle of Cerro Gordo, Duffy had the adventure of stopping at Mexican Gen. Santa Anna’s fine home, a few miles from the battle.
He wrote to his family, “This is a splendid establishment and it is finely furnished…His clothes and livery was tossed about all over the house in the greatest confusion.”
Duffy then made this observation on the town itself, “This is the most beautiful city I have seen in the republic. The people are well educated, polite and kind. They have the finest churches I ever beheld.”
Back home in Hartsville, and in Gallatin, the residents held church services in Samuel Lauderdale’s honor.
In Gallatin, the Brachylogian Society of Gallatin adopted a resolution of mourning, and the members of the society voted amongst themselves to each wear black badges of mourning for the next 30 days. The society was a Sumner County men’s fraternal organization.
In Gallatin City Cemetery today, a monument to the Mexican War lists the names of the Sumner County men who died in that conflict. Among the 48 names is that of “Samuel W. Lauderdale.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.