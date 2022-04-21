In last week’s article, we wrote about Irishman Dr. Redmond Barry, who brought thoroughbred horse racing to Middle Tennessee.
That was in the early 1800s, and in where we live, was considered the frontier. But, despite the fact that most people were living in log cabins and farming for a living, there were people who were prosperous and who had expensive habits. One of those habits was betting on whose horse was faster than another man’s horse.
That brings us back to Redmond Barry and a stallion known as Grey Medley. We will see that these expensive horses often have unique names.
Barry has a history almost as unique as his horse’s name.
Back in Ireland, where he attended college in Dublin, one of his classmates was a man named Packingham. In the War of 1812, that same man was now an officer, and as Gen. Packingham, he led the British troops against our own Gen. Andrew Jackson in the Battle of New Orleans.
But, well before that famous defeat for the British forces, Barry had immigrated to the United States and eventually moved to what is now Sumner County.
With an interest in racing, Barry wanted to have a quality horse … which is he why, around 1800, bought a thoroughbred horse and arranged for it to arrive here in Middle Tennessee.
And, there is more to the story.
Barry is generally credited with bringing the seeds for bluegrass to the frontier.
Bluegrass was not native to Middle Tennessee or Kentucky, which calls itself the Bluegrass State, but originated in Asia and Europe. It likely “hitchhiked” to the new world by attaching its seeds to the thick hairy legs of cattle, which were also not native to America.
Barry knew that bluegrass grows low to the ground and tolerates close and frequent grazing by animals. It does not grow high enough to make a hay crop.
What Dr. Barry didn’t know was that once established here, the grass was able to tap into the mineral-rich soil of both Middle Tennessee and Kentucky and pass those minerals on to the horses eating it. Our native limestone was creating healthier horses and making their bones
stronger.
Strong bones were needed, because having thin, delicate legs is considered a sign of aristocracy in a thoroughbred horse and was a trait looked for by those in the racing business.
While it can’t be proven that Barry was the only one who brought bluegrass to the upper South — it does not grow well in the deep South — he did something else that can’t be denied. Barry raced in the first thoroughbred horse race in Tennessee.
The race took place in the fall of 1804 in Gallatin, right down the road from Hartsville. There were plenty of people in attendance, and we know that many men and women from Hartsville were there to witness the event.
By this time, Grey Medley had sired several horses, and in the well-publicized race, Dr. Barry was racing a mare by the name of Polly Medley. Others in the race included Indian Queen, owned by Gen. Jackson, and Grand Turk, which was also sired by Grey Medley. There were five other horses in the race.
In the crowd to witness the race was Gen. Jackson’s wife, Rachel, and Gen. William Hall, who would later become the governor of Tennessee, along with his young bride, Polly.
Also in the ranks of men watching closely was our own James Hart, the founder of Hartsville.
Back when an acre of land could sell for a dollar, the entrance fee in the race was $100. As we said, it was a rich man’s sport.
Polly Medley won the race, which was a series of one-mile heats.
How exciting the race must have been, and many of those in attendance made wagers between each other … with money, saddles and land liberally changing hands as a result of the race.
When he returned home, James Hart made an unusual business decision. He established Hart’s Race Track right here in Hartsville.
