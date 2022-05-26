In last week’s article, we saw that Andrew Jackson lost a horse race to a local man, Jesse Haynie.
Haynie lived on a large estate close to the intersection of present-day Highways 231 and 25. And, Jesse Haynie owned a very fine mare named Maria.
Maria was foaled in Virginia but was brought to Middle Tennessee before she was 3 years old and purchased by Haynie when her original owner needed cash. It is said that Haynie only paid $100 for her.
The secret of Maria’s success on the track lay in two individuals, trainer Green Berry Williams and jockey Monkey Simon.
Much has been written about the African American, Monkey Simon. He is said to have been the best jockey between New Orleans and Nashville. This was before Kentucky became associated with thoroughbred horse racing.
Because Simon, being a slave, didn’t write down his history and because newspapers from the early 1800s didn’t interview sports celebrities like they do today, we have little more than hearsay about him.
Even so, research shows that it was accepted history that he and his parents were sold into slavery directly from Africa, before the slave trade was outlawed. The family were royalty, and he, despite the fact that he was born with a hunchback, was a prince.
An 1877 newspaper article reported that Simon was first sold into slavery in South Carolina, and an 1888 paper wrote that the jockey got into some sort of trouble and was sold again, ending up in Middle Tennessee, where he became the property of an elderly widow.
How he learned to ride has never been written down, but in a day and time when riding horseback was the only way to travel, and since young boys often looked after the plantation stables, he likely learned at an early age. His diminutive size — short and weighing only 100 pounds — made him a natural for his career as a jockey.
Simon was hired out by his new owner, and a wise horseman, who had seen him ride, took over Simon’s career. One article says that his new boss man, Col. Elliot, charged $100 a race for use of Monkey Simon.
Several old accounts report that Simon was a talented musician and dancer and was always the center of attention where ever he went.
That leads us to his association with the future President, Gen. Andrew Jackson.
The jockey often raced against Jackson’s horses, leading the general to both appreciate his skill as a rider and to lose his temper at losing races to him.
One well-quoted encounter between the two men has Jackson cautioning Simon before a race to “not spit tobacco juice in the eyes of my man today,” to which Simon is quoted as saying, “Why, no sir. General, your horse won’t come close enough to my horse for me to do that.”
Simon’s fame as a rider would cause other horsemen to withdraw their mounts from a race if they found out he would be riding.
In one race, Jackson was so sure that his pick was going to win that he suddenly decided to up his wager. All wagers back then were done vocally, but Simon was riding against the general’s choice. Witnesses to the day say that just as the general started to speak, his close friend and brother-in-law, Gen. John Coffee, grabbed him and carried his off the track, swearing and yelling. However, Coffee saved Jackson a small fortune as true to form, Simon won the race.
Simon was such a character on the track that he was able to say and talk to people in a way that would have gotten lesser men in trouble.
There are many stories about Simon, and facts and fiction often get crossed. However, one story stands out in particular.
Simon was at the track and saw Gen. Jackson at a distance. He turned to some of his fellow jockeys and told them that he could do something to the old soldier that no one else could do. Wagers were made, and Simon walked confidently over to Jackson.
Coming from behind, he slapped the general on the shoulder and said loudly, “Where you been, you danged old rascal?” … only, the original quote didn’t say “danged” or “rascal” but used stronger words.
The general turned around quickly to see who had accosted him, only to recognize Monkey Simon and to start laughing.
Simon died in a cholera epidemic in Nashville in 1833.
