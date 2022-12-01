Our series on the large lumber industry that operated in and around Trousdale County in the late 1800s to the first half of the 1900s has shown us how important the hardwood forests of the Upper Cumberland Plateau were to the American economy.
That forest is still a big part of our state’s economy.
Tennessee is one of the 10 top wood-producing states.
The forestry industry has an economic impact in Tennessee of more than $24 billion a year.
An estimated 98,000 Tennesseans are employed in forestry jobs.
One reason for the large impact of our hardwood forests is that about 14 million acres of our state are covered with trees … roughly 50%.
One of the trees most associated with our forest industry is the mighty oak tree.
The oak tree dominates the North American forest in both mass and diversity.
Approximately one-third of the continental U.S. above ground biomass is in oak trees.
The tree has the unusual ability to adapt to different soil and climate conditions, and the result is that there are more than 450 species globally of just the oak tree.
Every town in America probably has an Oak Street, and Hartsville has its own White Oak Street, the short road that goes by our century old depot and past the Fred A. Vaught Public Library and up to the Jim B. Satterfield Middle School.
The origin of that particular street name, however, is due to the old White Oak brand of whiskey. It was a relatively cheap brand and was popular with many people, who were bad about tossing their empty bottles onto the ground by the railroad tracks, hence, the name.
Most people are familiar with the white oak tree itself, called that because when it is first cut, the wood looks white. With age, it turns into a nice golden hue that is valued for its color in furniture, flooring and paneling.
The white oak tree can be found from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico, from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River.
Of all the oak tree varieties, the white oak is the most important to the lumber industry.
At one time, it was nicknamed the Stave Oak, because it was used to make the staves or sides of barrels, back when everything was shipped in wooden barrels or boxes.
Country stores would order sugar in huge oak barrels, and a person would then buy it by the pound from the store. Coffee, flour, crackers, meal, etc., were all shipped in oak barrels.
However, it was the liquor industry that really took a liking to oak barrels.
The ability of white oak wood to make water-tight barrels led it to being used to hold and age whiskey. Such businesses even today will advertise that the quality of its own particular brand is due to the time it spends in white oak barrels.
The wood was also used in shipbuilding when wood vessels were still being made.
Many homes have white oak flooring, although there are enough types of oak trees to cater to the whims of any homeowner.
White oak trees were often used to mark boundaries on old deeds, due to their impressive size and age. One tree in Tennessee’s Carter County was known as the Pemberton Oak, because it was large enough in 1780 for Col. John Pemberton to muster his volunteers to go fight in the Battle of King’s Mountain. The tree was finally toppled by a storm in 2008.
If you plant a white oak tree in your yard, you can expect it to provide nice shade for as long as you live there and for the next 200-300 years.
A white oak tree will typically top out between 80 to 100 feet in height. It can reach a diameter of 3 to 4 feet, and of course, it has the ever-present acorn.
Many a farmer in the past would let his pigs roam the forest to fatten on acorns. Today, deer, squirrels and turkeys feast on them.
And, as we all know, from the little acorn does the mighty oak tree grow.
