This week, we finish our look at local automobile dealerships.
As we wrote in last week’s article, Trousdale County once had five different dealerships where one could purchase a new automobile.
Today, we have none.
That is a reflection on the times we live in, where big metropolitan cities can offer large dealerships with giant lots full of new cars and trucks to choose from.
While all of our local dealerships had new automobiles on their lots and in their showrooms, people had to place an order for a special color or design that wasn’t in stock.
In the early days of buying cars, they all came in one color … black.
That was actually not an aesthetic decision by car dealers but based on the tradition of horse-drawn buggies always being black.
When the buying public realized that cars could come in other colors, the size of new car lots increased dramatically. Small-town dealerships couldn’t afford to have such large inventories.
Today, little towns across America have used car dealers and let the public drive to the nearest large town to go to a new car dealership … although purchasing online is becoming an option for young buyers.
As listed last week, Hartsville had Rickman Ford, Cunningham-Kelley Chevrolet, Paul Porter’s Pontiac dealership and Bradley Burton’s Plymouth dealership.
The fifth dealership was George Holder’s Hartsville Tractor Company, which offered new International Trucks.
The brand itself dates back to 1834 when Cyrus McCormick received a patent for a horse-drawn reaper … to harvest wheat and other grains. McCormick called his new manufacturing business the McCormick Harvesting Machine Company.
After mergers with other smaller competitors, it became International Harvester, with its principal products being horse-drawn farm equipment.
With the invention of a practical, gas-powered engine on a set of wheels, the race was on to find other uses for the new technology.
Tractors were just one of the innovative devices.
The other was a small car with a wagon bed instead of extra seats.
In 1907 the International Company was selling its Auto Wagon with great success. This early truck was recognizable for its large wheels, necessary for driving rural roads with ruts and for crossing creeks where there were no bridges.
Its nickname, “the high-wheeler,” was well-suited.
Much to the management of International Harvester’s surprise, it wasn’t just farmers buying them. The practical use of trucks in the urban market led to even greater sales.
And, at one time you could buy a new International Harvester truck in Hartsville.
In 1943, George Holder of Hartsville opened Hartsville Tractor.
Its first location was on West Main Street, across from the location of our present post office.
From there it moved to the corner of White Oak Street and Broadway, across from the old L & N train depot.
While its principal business was tractor sales and repair, Holder also sold a few International trucks.
International Harvester’s popular Farmall brand of tractors had some competition from Ford’s Fordson make of tractors. Since then, John Deere and other brands have entered the marketplace.
It is worth noting that Holder’s Hartsville Tractor is the oldest farm equipment dealer in Middle Tennessee operating under its original name. Many other tractor and farm equipment dealers have changed hands and names or simply gone out of business.
Today, George Holder’s son, Sam, continues to run Hartsville Tractor, which today is located on Highway 25, across the road from our local high school. He is assisted by his nephew, Tyler Denning.
In an article for O. Tom Allen’s 1991 history of Trousdale County, George Holder listed some of the employees he had over the years. They were Herman Adams, J.W. Marshall, Carwell Vaughn, Overton Williams and Joe Ross.
While Holder’s Tractor Company celebrated three-quarters of a century in 2018, it looks well-situated to celebrate 100 years of serving the people of Trousdale County.
