As we wind up our look at the buildings that line Main Street and around the courthouse, we visit a little building in the corner of Court Street and Foxall Street. This building is presently occupied by the law offices of Donoho, Taylor & Taylor.
Like so many of the other historic structures in our downtown district, it too has seen many uses in its past. Let’s take a look.
The earliest map we have of Hartsville that shows every building and structure dates to 1893. It is a map prepared by an insurance company.
That map clearly shows the lot in question being used as storage for a lumber supply business.
In the early years of our county, all of the hills around Hartsville were cut down for timber and the trees shipped down river to the big sawmills in Nashville. This site may have been a holding lot for huge logs, or may have actually held building lumber for local construction.
The map does have an interesting detail!
The street names were different in the late 1800s. What is now Court Street was called Pigg Street and Foxall was called Cross Street.
Since this was before our courthouse was moved to its present location, it is no surprise that it wasn’t known as Court Street. But from where or why it was named Pigg Street is a mystery, especially the spelling using two g’s.
Another insurance map from 1903 shows the lot as being vacant. This was after two bad fires downtown and the whole of our downtown had changed. But it was after the 1904 fire that we see the biggest changes.
After that fire, the courthouse was rebuilt on the lot formerly occupied by the Allen Hotel and both sides of Main Street had new construction.
One of the businesses destroyed in the 1904 fire was the general store of the Burkart family.
Rather than rebuild on Main Street, where it had been a victim of fire, the Burkarts decided to choose a less crowded location and one close to the new courthouse.
A map made after the fire clearly shows the Burkart store, which sold groceries and assorted dry goods, typical of the general stores of the past.
In the insurance map from 1920, the Burkart’s building has changed. It now has a distinctive corner entrance, as opposed to its original front doors with a long covered porch across the front. Also, the name “Pigg” has been replaced with Court Street.
We have several references to what happened to the building in the years following World War I. It became
a restaurant!
We have an old business card with the names of J. T. Vance and Casper Brockett and, in big letters, “The Peoples Restaurant and Meat Market.” At the bottom of the card it reads, “Give US a Trial! Hartsville, Tenn.”
Restaurants often change locations, but we think the card is from when Mr. Vance used the corner building as his restaurant.
But we know for sure that in 1954, Robert and Julia Witt purchased the building and turned it into a restaurant with an unusual name — and color!
In remodeling the restaurant, they constructed a long counter in a U-shape, so that many people could sit at the counter and have a meal and still be served by the waitress.
The counter was not only unique in shape, like a giant horseshoe, but the couple covered the surface with linoleum. And the color was green!
Linoleum was a popular countertop material in the 1950s and is still used today, but in styles that mimic granite or marble.
The new décor needed an appropriate name and it got one: The Green Horseshoe Restaurant!
After five years of serving her famous lemon ice box pie, Robert and Julia took over running the old hotel in town. James Donoho then purchased the building and turned it into his law office.
He was later joined by Eddie Taylor and Betty Lou Taylor, hence the name “Donoho, Taylor & Taylor.” Today, second-generation attorney Zach Taylor runs the firm.
We wonder if Zach ever gets a hankering for lemon ice box pie, as he works in what is another of Hartsville’s old buildings with a history!
