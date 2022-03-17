Trousdale County High School’s first yearbook was in 1925.
This was a pretty good accomplishment for a school our size, as the graduating class had only six students and the school faculty numbered six teachers!
The editor was Vyda Mae Draper.
Vyda Mae had a unique history of her own. Her family had moved to Trousdale County from Jackson County when she was a child. The family took the trip by wagon, but she and her mother, because she was so young, made the trip by steamboat!
Vyda Mae would go on to become an elementary school teacher, right here in Hartsville. Many people will recall “Miss Thompson.” In addition to her contributions to the education of young Hartsvillians, her brother, Brown Draper, was the high school agriculture teacher and her sister, Robbie Wiley, was also a teacher in the local system.
That first annual had a soft cover, as hardcover books are more expensive to print and bind. The next two years’ annuals also had soft covers, but in 1930 it published its first hardcover yearbook.
By that time the school’s senior class had 21 students! The faculty numbered nine, including Principal John Wesley Kilgo.
Professor Kilgo would go on to greater things! After leaving Hartsville he became a lawyer, and in 1944 he ran for governor of Tennessee under the Republican banner at a time when the state was predominately Democratic. Nevertheless, Kilgo managed to win 36% of the vote.
By 1930 the school had already had an addition for not only was the senior class growing but the lower grades were also attending the school, and they were growing by leaps and bounds. In just a few more years a separate elementary school would be built — the old Kate Wilson Elementary School.
In 1931, the yearbook shows the senior class has increased to 41 students.
That yearbook lists nine faculty members for the high school, but also includes a listing of the elementary school teachers: Mrs. Kate Wilson, Mrs. J.S. McMurry, Miss Louise Oldham, Mrs. Ada Martin Cornwell, Mrs. Nela Franklin, Mrs. Mary Horsley and L.B. Matthews.
At that time, the elementary included grades one to eight.
The school that year showed an interest in high school fraternities and sororities. Pictures include the Alpha Omega Fraternity, the Phi Alpha Sigma Sorority, the Sigma Omega Kappa Fraternity and the Tau Eta Lambda Sorority.
In 1931 the school had a “commercial” department, reflecting a changing world in which young men and women were learning to use typewriters, to balance books and do accounting. No more were students simply expected to return to the farm.
Back in 1922 the Trousdale County High School football team had captured the Mid-State Title. Note that is 100 years ago! We may need to look into having a special centennial celebration for our football program.
And in 1931, the school’s gridiron did pretty well. The team beat Portland, Watertown, Livingston, Orlinda, Adams and Lebanon. They played a scoreless tie against Dupont and were only beat by Gordonsville and Carthage. The total points scored by the purple and gold of Hartsville were 129, against a total of their opponents of only 26 points!
The yearbook for 1931 included photos of the senior superlatives, which included Best All Round, Most Intellectual, Most Loyal, Most Popular, Best Natured, Most Talented, Most Athletic, Most Original, Most Attractive and Best Looking.
If you have ever worked on a yearbook staff, you know that selling ads helps pay for the publication.
In 1931 the ads were, like the book itself, in black and white and placed at the end of the publication.
Buying small ads were several local politicians, a shoe repairman, two dentists, the postmaster, the sheriff and the superintendent of schools.
Those purchasing larger ads included two car dealerships, the banks, the local funeral home and a new business, the Hartsville Bowling Parlor!
