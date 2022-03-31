With the Trousdale County High School all-classes reunion scheduled for the first weekend in June, after being canceled for the past two years, we are spending this month looking at old high-school yearbooks.
Our first yearbook for TCHS was in 1925.
Old annuals are a good source of history if one has the time to sit down and browse through them. We have that opportunity because our local Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library has a collection of them for viewing, as does the county archives building, which is located at 328 Broadway in Hartsville.
Because of our small size, the school yearbooks began including all grades, from 1-12, in the 1930s. Therefore, you can find a picture of your grandmother or grandfather in an old yearbook and follow their progress every year up to their graduation. Not many counties can do that.
You can also witness the successes of our various sports teams, as most of our annuals include team photos and even the scores of their games.
Teachers come and go, but there are many teachers who spent their whole professional life teaching in the Trousdale County school system. It is interesting to look at a young Miss Chitwood in a photo from the first year she taught school and then compare it to her last year … a lifetime of teaching English to high-school seniors.
School administrators also appear in large photos, in the opening pages of the yearbooks, and we can list them from start to finish: R.N. Chenault, C. Henry Piper, John Wesley Kilgo, Robert Stone, I.C. Pullias, Fred Long, R.M. Blair, Joe Schaffer, Floyd Jackson, Jim B. Satterfield, Harold Oldham, Austin Badgett, James Russ, Tony Linville, Toby Woodmore and Theresa Dickerson.
Yearbooks show the early days of our cheering section, from the old pep squad to cheerleaders. And, you will see how long the skirts were on those early cheerleaders.
Photos of the school building are always included, and as we have seen in the last three articles, the old, two-story brick building on the hill changed as well.
In last week’s photo, we saw the original 1919 building had a large addition in 1932. It was growing pains.
Whether it was poor, original construction or a lack of maintenance, by the late 1930s, the building was beginning to deteriorate. In 1935, the entire building was covered in stucco by men working with the Work Progress Administration (WPA).
The WPA was a government program during the Great Depression that helped get out-of-work men and women back to work.
Despite the new exterior, as seen in this week’s photo, the building was out of date and past saving by the 1950s, and a new, one-story, concrete-block school was built in 1952.
That building, with a brick exterior, is still standing today, but now, it is the Jim B. Satterfield Middle School.
We are glad to say that better maintenance and timely renovations have kept the school up to date and ready for many more years of student activity and learning.
Old yearbooks show how students themselves have changed, from young boys in overalls to blue jeans to the hip-hop apparel of today. Likewise, you can see young ladies’ fashions go from long skirts to shorter skirts to wearing slacks to school to wearing yoga pants today.
As a historian, I find looking at the advertising section of the old annuals particularly interesting. Looking through the ads, you will see local businesses come and go.
Do you recall any of these downtown businesses … Throp and Oakley Funeral Home, Hartsville Taxi Company, Hager Brothers’ Drug Store, Lipscomb and Son Men’s Clothing, Bank of Hartsville, Citizen’s Bank, the Gay Theatre, Frank Gregory Chevrolet, Hartsville Dry Cleaners, Broadway Implement, Oettle’s Modern Jewelry, Celsor Appliance and TV, Oakley Pharmacy, Western Auto, H. I. Holt, Donoho and Jones Insurance, Hartsville Electronics, Vaught’s Drug Store, Modern Building Supplies, Oakley Mungle Feed Store and Cunningham Kelly Chevrolet.
Those businesses are all gone and just memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.