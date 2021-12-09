When the first Native Americans set foot on the soil of what is now Middle Tennessee, the forests stretched from one end of the state to the other. In fact, they stretched from the sandy beaches of what would one day be Florida to the mountains of modern-day Vermont.
It is said that a squirrel could have hopped on a tree in Alabama and traveled from there to Canada without ever touching the ground!
Those first people certainly used the bounty of the forests to survive, build their huts and warm their feet on a cold night. But they made little dent in the forest cover.
When the white man arrived, that changed!
This month we are looking at the trees around us and how we have impacted each other over the last 500 years since the arrival of Columbus.
The first thing the newly arriving settlers in Middle Tennessee did was clear land, and that involved cutting down the forest.
It was no easy task as the trees of the past grew to their earthly potential and would easily tower over the trees we have in our front yards today. And they were everywhere!
Because planting a corn crop was vital to the settler’s survival, he would immediately start planting. And the forest was in his way.
Rather that waste valuable time cutting down trees, digging up stumps and plowing the rich soil, the first settlers timed their arrivals in Middle Tennessee to late winter and early spring — before the trees would start leafing out.
Then having marked off a plot of land for his corn to grow, the pioneer would take his axe and cut a deep ring all around the base of the trees that were in his way.
Because the center of a tree is “dead wood” and only the outer few inches are “live wood,” this would in effect kill the tree and keep it from putting out leaves.
This kept the trees from shading corn that depended on the sun to grow and make a crop.
If you were to stand in a deep forest today, you would see that there is little vegetation around the forest floor. The dense shade of the tree cover keeps grasses and shrubs from growing. It is only on the edges of the forest where the vegetation is dense, because that is where the sun can reach.
The pioneer family was kept busy their first spring and summer and they may have put off building a cabin, living in a simple stick and brush lean-to.
When late fall and early winter arrived, the real work began.
Using his all-around tool — the axe — he began to chop down the dead trees, now dried out and easier to cut.
Once they had fallen to the ground, the branches had to be cut off and set aside for firewood. Then with the help of his family and neighbors, the “log rolling” began.
Not a term we are familiar with, this was when the logs were rolled to a central location and sorted into piles. Some would be used for building. Others that were too small, or too large to handle or not straight, would be put into piles to burn.
Logs might be 20 or 30 feet in length, and to cut them into the sizes needed for his log cabin the settler would make a mark at the right distance and build a small fire under the tree trunk. These fires would be kept going until they burned all the way through, turning the trunk into lengths he could handle. This could take as long as a week, but was still easier than cutting them in half with his axe.
Now the shorter logs were rolled to the site of his cabin and hewn with the axe. The ends were notched and with the help of his neighbors again, the walls of the cabin were raised and set into place.
As we will see in our future articles, the pioneers knew how to identify tree types and knew which ones were good for building, or making furniture, for fences or which made a good fire on a winter evening. We will see that some trees were much more valuable
than others!
