Trousdale County High School graduate Ronnie Martin joined the United States Marines in the summer of 1965. In peacetime the rigorous training to be a Marine was tough enough, but in wartime it could be brutal.
And, in 1965 our nation was involved in what a popular song of the time called, “that crazy Asian war!”
After boot camp in South Carolina and further training in North Carolina and California, Ronnie was sent to Southeast Asia and right into the Demilitarized Zone between Communist North Vietnam and the U.S.-backed regime in South Vietnam.
The letters that Ronnie Martin sent home were recently donated to our Historical Society and we have been using them to see firsthand what the war over there was like.
“June 3, 1967, Dong Ha, Viet Nam…Dearest Family, Well, I am here. Right up on the DMZ. They sure ain’t playing. These guys here are living like animals. Some of them haven’t shaved or washed in over a month cause we only got enough water to drink.”
Later in the letter he states, “Right now my nerves have about had it cause of all the bombs going off …but I guess you get used to that.”
Ronnie and the U.S. Marines had a contract. He had to spend 13 months overseas before he could return home.
Once there, he began to count the days!
His first weeks in Vietnam also caused him to change his attitude towards having his younger brother Edwin follow his example and join the Marines one day. His June 3 letter adds, “You get the Marines off your mind, Edwin. I never want you to see this place. When I get back I think our family can say we done our share.”
A letter written a few weeks later shares more of Ronnie’s education by fire, “I received your letter yesterday when we was on a operation. When I say operation that means we know where the Viet Cong are and we go out in the jungle to kill them… we just got back from the operation. We only had one person to get killed and eight wounded.”
Ronnie, like all soldiers, looks forward to receiving mail and his mother and brother are good about writing to him. He also gets letters from his grandfather, Lee Martin, who he calls “Pap,” and others.
Family and friends also send him care packages regularly. He delighted in getting some homemade peanut butter fudge and often commented on getting back home and eating some of his mother’s cooking again.
Bars of soap and writing materials are on his list of things to send. As he says in a letter from August 1967, “I don’t need any shaving gear. We don’t shave that much… I have had one bath this month. I smell like it too.”
He then asks his mother to send him a towel, “a green towel. We wear towels around our necks to wipe sweat from out of our eyes. It has to be green though.”
Green was the color of their military-issued uniforms and the towel had to look like it was part of their standard equipment.
While Ronnie often complains about the heat and the rain, he keeps most of the daily “kill or be killed” routine out of his letters. He tries to save his mother from worrying and comments that he worries about his family back in Tennessee more than he worries for his own safety.
Occasionally he had good news to share.
In September 1967 he wrote, “I am happy cause this morning my Capt. told me I am now a Sergeant… I wanted to make Sgt. in less than two years but Sgt. in 25 months is doing real good. It takes most people from 3 to 4 years to make it… It gives me more responsibility but also more money.”
The money meant a lot to the young Marine because he was sending his monthly paychecks back home to the Bank of Hartsville with one goal in mind: having a new car waiting for him when he returned!
In next week’s article we see how he dreamed of having a new Plymouth GTX!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.