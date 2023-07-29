Our adventures with Newton Whitfield McConnell continue with his return from the infamous Christmas Raid into Kentucky during the Civil War.
McConnell, of Hartsville, was riding with notorious Confederate raider John Hunt Morgan on that foray into Kentucky. The raid was successful to some extent, but the raiders fled back to Tennessee when Union troops forced them to retreat.
Having crossed the Cumberland River at Burkesville, McConnell got permission to visit his family back in Hartsville. His wife and infant son were as anxious to see him as he was to be with them.
Hartsville had been occupied by both Confederate and Union troops during 1862, and now, in January of 1863, there were no soldiers from either army stationed there. So, to McConnell, it looked like an excellent opportunity to return.
There were, however, Yankee soldiers in Gallatin, stationed there to protect the railroad line that ran through there and into Nashville.
Because of recent rains, the Cumberland River was running high, and McConnell had to leave his good horse and take a canoe across. Once on the other side, he borrowed an old mare and rode into town, keeping his guns in his jacket.
McConnell, in his role as a scout for Morgan’s raiders, did not wear a Confederate uniform.
Once in town, he was surprised to see about 20 men in blue uniforms suddenly appear and ride in his direction.
The men, it seems, had ridden from Gallatin on the information that the son of Richard Averitt, a Hartsville businessman, was in town. The son was a rebel soldier, and they were intent on arresting him.
Seeing McConnell and curious as to who he was, they yelled at him to stop. McConnell panicked and gave the old mare a kick, turned into an alley between two buildings and rode for his life.
Unfortunately, there was a fence at the other end of the alley, and Newton McConnell pulled the reins, stopping the old horse and leaped from the saddle to the fence and to the other side. There, another Union soldier stood, with a gun aimed right at McConnell’s head.
He was now a prisoner of war.
Taken to Gallatin, he was first held in the upstairs courtroom of the Sumner County Courthouse. There, he and another prisoner made plans to escape, even going so far as to bribe a Union guard to look the other way as they climbed out a window and jumped to the ground below.
Before they could expedite their plans, McConnell was transferred to the local jail. There, he wrote in his biography that he was confined to a small cell with six other men, forced to sleep on the floor, with all six sharing one wooden bucket for their toilet.
His crime was simply that he was a Confederate soldier, and, fortunately for him, not a spy. He was soon sent to Fort Delaware, a prisoner of war camp that was further north.
The conditions there were little better than the cramped jail cell in Gallatin, but after only a month, McConnell was sent to Johnson’s Island.
Johnson’s Island was a 300-acre island on Lake Erie, just a few miles from Sandusky, Ohio. It was used during the war as both an army base and a prisoner of war camp.
No prisoner of war camp is a bed of roses, but it was McConnell’s good luck to be sent there. It has the distinction for having the smallest loss of life in the prison population of any Civil War prison camp. Since, he would end up staying there almost two years, until the war’s end, that was a fortunate roll of the dice, so to say.
When he first arrived, he was sick with typhoid, likely picked up at Fort Delaware. The hospital at Johnson’s Island was better than most, and he was again fortunate in that one of the doctors took a special interest in his case and worked to get him well.
McConnell, as an educated man and of sound intelligence, spoke well and stood straight and proud, making a good impression on people he met. Those qualities would help him after the war as he went on to study law and become a respected judge.
But, first, he has to sit in prison until the war is over.
Thanks to his family’s prosperity, he was sent money and able to buy small supplies from a shop at the prison. Consequently, he ate well and was able to dress warmly for the Northern winter. His family wrote to him, and he was able to keep up with how his wife and son were doing.
He stayed at Johnson’s Island until March of 1865.
