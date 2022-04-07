We finish up our look at old Trousdale County High School yearbooks with a quick note. If anyone has old copies of our local annuals and don’t know what to do with them, we accept them at the archives.
The Trousdale County Historical Society maintains a collection, as well as the Fred A. Vaught Public Library and the high-school annual staff.
The archives needs copies of the TCHS yearbooks from 1982, 1986, 1991, 1998, 1999 and every year since 2000. Usually, people donate their used copies when they are cleaning out their parent’s attics, so we have the early years pretty well covered ... but can always use duplicates.
Our discussions of the high school annuals haven’t gotten around to the other yearbooks in the county, those from the old Ward School.
Ward School was the public school for the county’s black population before integration.
Ward School began after the Civil War with a small, one-room school called the school in the woods. That eventually led to the first Ward School, built in 1923, which stood on top of the hill overlooking town. The school was named for local minister Walter Ward, who was instrumental in raising funds to help build the school.
The school was the only Rosenwald School built in Trousdale County. The Julius Rosenwald Fund was created by a wealthy businessman and funded schools for poor communities.
The first Ward School burned in 1944, which led to the second Ward School. That building still stands and is currently being turned into a community center by the Ward School Community Association, a non-profit.
Ward School had a much smaller enrollment than Trousdale County High School and wasn’t able to afford the printing of a yearly book, but that didn’t stop the students and faculty from doing their best to show pride in their school.
By combining years and printing a smaller book, the school published their first annual in 1953, with four seniors. The book also recognized the senior class of 1952 with their photos … which also consisted of four students.
Despite its small senior class, the school annual, called “The Reflector”, did have photos of all the other classes. And, because it was the only school in town for African American children, that meant grades one to twelve.
Another yearbook was published in 1955.
Like its predecessor, the book had photos of that year’s class of 1955, which was 10 seniors, and the previous year’s class of 1954, also 10 in size.
The school’s third and last annual was in 1957.
That year the senior class was again only 10 in size. The book included recognition and photos of the senior class of 1956, which was a smaller group of six students.
Each yearbook followed the format of all high-school annuals, a dedication at the front, pictures of the faculty and group photos of the lower classes.
Ward School had clubs, an annual May Day celebration and a queen with her court, and sports teams, which got plenty of coverage in each yearbook.
An interesting fact about the school’s football team is that the first year the school fielded a team, the uniforms the young athletes wore were given to them by the Vanderbilt University athletics department through the efforts of a local citizen with connections to the university.
As a result, the school’s official colors, black and yellow, are the same as those of the well-known Nashville university.
The school’s mascot was a tiger.
Ward School closed with the end of segregation in 1966.
During the construction of the Trousdale County Elementary School in 1970, the old Ward building was used to house some of the elementary grades to relieve the crowding at TCHS until the new building on Lock Six Road was complete.
The county archives has copies of only one of the Ward School annuals but has been able to photo copy the others by borrowing copies.
All high-school yearbooks are like personal scrapbooks of our memories of childhood, early crushes and devotion to our sports teams, treasured friendships and warm feelings for the teachers who put up with us.
The Trousdale County Historical Society will have its April meeting this on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the archives building. The program will be on recent archeology on the old Alexander Farm.
