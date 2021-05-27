When I was teaching art at the elementary school in Hartsville in the 1970s, my room adjoined the second-grade classroom of Mrs. Evelyn Martin. This was before the school had a music teacher, and each grade level teacher had to do music on their own.
I can vividly recall Mrs. Martin leading her students in what is a very old folk song, “Way Down Yonder in the Paw Paw Patch.”
If I recall correctly, it went something like this:
“Where, oh where, oh where is Susie?
Way down yonder in the paw-paw patch!
Pickin’ up paw-paws, puttin’ ‘em in her pockets,
Way down yonder in the paw-paw patch!”
Not being raised in the country, I had never heard of a “paw-paw.”
But today living here in the Cato community, I not only know what a paw-paw is, my wife and I actually have five paw-paw trees on our property!
Now for those of you who are equally in the dark on this strange sounding item: the paw-paw is a native American fruit tree and bears the largest fruit of any native tree of North America.
The fruit of the paw-paw will grow to about two inches wide and as long as 10 inches in length.
If you have never seen a paw-paw in your local grocery, there is a reason. But it is not because they don’t taste good!
A ripe paw-paw is almost tropical in taste, with the texture of custard. It will remind a person of a banana or mango, with a hint of pineapple. In fact, it is sometimes called the American Custard Apple or the Indiana Banana.
The actual name is a corruption of the Spanish papaya, which is grown in South America and is similar to the North American paw-paw. Native American tribes each had their own name for this odd fruit, but the Spanish name won out.
It can be spelled as one word, pawpaw, or written with a hyphen as paw-paw, or without, as in paw paw.
Now, back to why you don’t see them in groceries. Paw-paws, while native to the American Southeast, and the Appalachian mountain area, are not a prolific tree.
They like deep, fertile, well-drained soil and lots of sunshine, but tolerate shade. Because the American farmer clears his fields for planting, the tree is usually only found in fencerows today.
The tree can spread by seed found in its sweet fruit, but flies actually pollinate the flower, not bees. To attract the flies, the flower has the faint scent of rotting meat!
Native American tribes would plant them, but the American farmer was fonder of apple, peach, pear and cherry trees.
And then there is the problem of how the fruit ripens. As they grow, the fruit are green and then turn yellow when ripe. Then almost as soon as they turn ripe, they turn black and start to go rotten. You have to move quickly to catch them and eat them. Because of this, they are not commercially grown or shipped to grocery stores.
Those of us who are lucky enough to have a paw-paw tree know that they can be eaten fresh, or the flesh can be used to make jelly, or frozen for later use in pies or desserts.
You may have to fight for the fruit because a raccoon or possum may beat you to it — but not deer! The leaves and twigs of the paw-paw have a natural insecticide that makes the tree resistant to disease and blight, and also makes the leaves and young twigs taste bad. Deer won’t nibble on the tree.
Never a large tree, the paw-paw can be classified as a large shrub or as a small tree, rarely growing over 30 feet tall. The trunk will stay under 12 inches in diameter.
Unlike the daffodil, the iris and the daylily that we have already written about, the paw-paw is a true native American tree that is a welcome addition to any yard or farm and can be found at many nurseries. So that you can one day walk over to your own little paw-paw patch and “pick up some paw-paws and put ‘em in your pockets!”
