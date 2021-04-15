Our research into the first gas stations in Hartsville and Trousdale County shows that we had gas stations only after we had automobiles!
Cars and trucks began appearing on the streets of town in the early 1900s, just a little over a century ago!
It took a while for the idea of a gasoline-powered vehicle to catch on, with the obvious expense of owning one being one of several reasons.
Another reason was that the roads of our county, like those of most rural counties, were not conducive to the horseless carriage. Roads were dirt, rocks and dust in the summer and dirt, rocks and mud in the winter.
A survey done in May of 1925 by the State Department of Highways counted the number and type of vehicles that traveled the roads of Tennessee, to see where new highways were needed the most.
We quote from part of that survey, “The state department of highways arranged for a count on the number of automobiles, trucks, wagons and buggies that passed Bethpage and that passed at the Hartsville and Scottsville pike junction near the corporation line limits near Gallatin. The count began at 6 o’clock in the morning and closed at 6 o’clock in the afternoon… the Hartsville pike showing was 309 cars, 15 trucks, 36 buggies and 14 wagons.”
The transition from powerful horses to “horsepower” was gradual. But with people who could afford the new technology of gasoline engines, the need for “filling stations” arose.
In last week’s article we noted that Owen Brothers Gas and Tire Station stood on East Main Street by 1926.
We don’t know when it opened for business, but we do have an article from a Nashville paper in 1924 that tells us about other stations in town.
“J.P. and J.B. Stubblefield are building a mammoth garage on Broadway which is by far the largest building of the kind in all this section. The ground floor will be occupied by Hight and Fuqua as mechanics and machinists, while the second story will be occupied by Hall and Richman, who will represent the Chevrolet and all accessories. Just a little north on the same street J.B. Stubblefield is also erecting a smaller garage to be managed by Wiseman Richmond. Alex McClellan has returned from Indianapolis and erected a smith’s shop on the same street and the street is being elevated and is destined to become the business street of town.”
The article was written by the Reverend J. T. Oakley, who in addition to his preaching at the local Baptist church was also a correspondent to the paper in Nashville.
The first gas stations were also auto repair shops.
The forementioned state of rural roads meant that flat tires were a constant problem, and even the relatively simple gas engines of 100 years ago needed maintenance and repairs.
The gas station of the past was more than just a place to refuel. Getting gas was also different from today.
The typical early gas pump used a round glass cylinder at the top of the pump, with lines and numbers painted on one side.
When a customer ordered a few gallons of gas, the attendant would pump that much into the empty glass cylinder. When the appropriate mark on the side of the glass was reached, the pump was turned off.
Then the attendant would place the gas hose into the gas tank and let gravity do the work of filling up the tank!
Note that we mentioned the “gas station attendant,” because nobody pumped their own gas!
He would also check the oil level and wash the windshield and even check to see that the tires were properly inflated!
Our photo this week shows one of the oldest stations in town, located on Broadway close to the intersection of Broadway and Main Street. An old insurance map from 1931 shows this station was in use by that year.
Our photo shows it during the flooding of 1947!
Today it is privately owned but the owner has plans to restore it to the appearance of a classic 1950s station, complete with old gas pumps and signage!
