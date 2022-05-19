Opened in May of 1998, Hartsville’s Trey Park is now 24 years old. As it approaches the quarter-century mark, the Trousdale County Parks and Recreation Committee is requesting funds for some much needed improvements.
Trey Park is dedicated to the memory of Etherege Johnson Parker III (Trey Parker).
“Mr. Parker (Trey’s son) was down there with us, and he said that it is coming up on the 25th year of his father’s death,” said Trousdale County commissioner Gary Claridy. “He would like to have it completely done and rededicate the park after it’s finished. That’s what he’d like to have done, rededicate it back to his father.”
Although the park has already received grant money from the 2020 Local Parks and Recreation Fund Grant to make it more ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant, other improvements, such as new lighting, are in the process. Many feel that other improvements are long overdue.
“They (the new directional lights) are very impressive,” said Trousdale County Public Works Director Cliff Sallee. “They will save us a lot of money on electric.”
Though new lighting for the ball fields is already in the works, only three out of the four ball fields were approved for new lights. The T-ball field was not included.
“We want to do all of them (the ball fields) at the same time, so it is going to require a bit more funding for that,” Trousdale County Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell said. “The TDEC (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) grant was previously approved (for the project). TDEC has graciously offered to increase that up to $500,000 and possibly more (for park improvements). This was a matching 50/50 grant. What we are wanting to do is take up to $600,000 out of our ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding so we can hopefully get this match for the park from TDEC.”
