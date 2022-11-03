The new Verizon cell tower on Highway 10 between Hartsville and Lafayette recently went into service, which was earlier than originally anticipated.
Construction on the tower was completed in July and was slated to go into service by year’s end.
“I’m pleased to confirm we did indeed turn up the new tower in Hartsville,” said Verizon Inquiry Specialist Karen Schulz.
According to Verizon, since becoming operational, the new cell tower is now providing customers in multiple communities more extensive coverage.
“(The tower) is 4G and 5G,” said Verizon Communications Manager Andrew Testa. “It (provides) coverage between Hartsville and Lafayette, and the Beech Grove and Halltown communities.”
Until recently, cell service between Hartsville and Lafayette has been inconsistent, but now, according to Verizon, customers should experience better service along Highway 10 and in the surrounding areas.
“We understand that the demand for connectivity, especially when you are on the go, is very important,” said Testa. “We think this new tower will definitely add much needed capacity and coverage in that area for our customers.”
With the tower now in service, Verizon affirmed that customers will not only experience better cell phone coverage, but broadband service should improve as well.
“Many residents depend on reliable broadband service to work, learn and relax at home,” said Verizon Communications Manager Chris Serico. “We know (reliable service is) important (for customers both) now and into the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.