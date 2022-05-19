Louis A. Crocco, 92, of Hartsville, died on May 7, 2022.
Born in Mt. Vernon, New York, Louis grew up in Stuyvesant, New York, where he enjoyed hunting, farming, baseball, singing karaoke, and was actively involved in politics.
In New York, Louis was chief of police and a deputy sheriff for the county of Colombia. Besides farming, Louis also worked in construction and was a Longshoreman for the Port of Albany.
When he retired to Hartsville, he was a member of the Lions Club and the Hartsville United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by: his wife, Bonnie Crocco (DiBlasi); his parents, Biagio Crocco, and Antionette Crocco (Polillo); his five brothers, Michael, Augustine, Emillio, Frank, Salvatore; and his three sisters, Mary, Theresa and Victoria.
He was a dedicated and loving father to: his five children; Victoria Crocco of New York, Susanne Paustian (Charles) of New York, Gina Seiden (Michael) of Tennessee, Lou Ann Hall of Tennessee, Louis B. Crocco (Megan) of New York; his grandchildren, Ashley, James, Chad, Tyler, Cameron, Caden; five great grandchildren; and to many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Any donations may be made to the Hartsville United Methodist Church.
