I’m proud to announce that 105 Lytle Drive is the winner of September’s Yard of the Month. Runners-up include 788 McMurry Blvd. E., 130 Hickory Ridge Lane, 806 McMurry Blvd. E., 514 E. Main St., 418 Andrews Ave. and 786 Melrose Drive.
If you’re already thinking Christmas, this year’s Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12 and the theme will be “Coming Home for Christmas.”
The October Community Chamber of Commerce meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at noon. As of right now, the weather looks to be pleasantly warm and dry so the meeting will be held at the large pavilions near the skate park in Trey Park. Please bring your own lunch. As always, the meeting is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, listen to WTNK and watch the Chamber’s Facebook page as the meeting will move to the Community Center.
Please take time to drive around town and look at all the Fantasy Football entries, or catch them on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Watch for the announcement of the winner on Friday, Oct. 9. Thank you to all of the participants and their support of the Trousdale County football student-athletes, football program and our community spirit during this challenging year.
Speaking of unique and challenging, for the past six years the Chamber of Commerce has sponsored the Open House Shopping Days. The event serves to kick off the Holiday Shopping Season while supporting our local merchants and businesses. This year in order to protect shoppers, employees and local businesses, we’re moving the program online.
The Virtual Open House — Holiday Shopping Done Local — can be found at the Chamber’s Facebook page. The event will be held on Nov. 6 and 7. A few changes have been made to this year’s event. There will be no fee for businesses or individuals to participate, no shopping cards for shoppers, and no cash prize. However, you will have the opportunity to shop more local businesses — large and small — from the safety and comfort of your home with several local businesses offering in-store shopping specials as well. Watch for more details. If you are a small part-time business or direct seller please contact the Chamber to be part of this event at hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com or 615-374-9243.
Looking for a way to make preparing the Thanksgiving meal easier? We’ve got you covered. The Chamber will be taking prepaid orders for sweet potato casserole. This is the same great sweet potato dish that you enjoyed at last year’s Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Meal. You remember it — whipped sweet potatoes, topped with butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and pecans. Yum!
The Sweet Potato Casserole is offered as a five-pound tray, frozen and ready to heat and eat. The cost will be $20 per tray. Watch for order and prepay details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.