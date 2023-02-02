BauerFinancial, a national bank rating firm, recently announced that Macon Bank & Trust Company has once again secured its highest, five-star rating.
“It’s important to impress, this award is not granted … it is earned,” said Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “And, having earned five stars for l 00 (or more) consecutive quarters, Macon Bank & Trust Company has earned an even higher designation as a Best of Bauer Bank.”
Bauer rates every federally-insured U.S. chartered bank with the same standards, and Macon Bank & Trust Company — which was established in 1919 — continues to excel in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, loan quality and more.
It is the 125th consecutive quarter that it has done so, dating back to March of 1992.
“With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates at breakneck speed, it may be tough for some banks to keep pace,” Dorway said.
“But, with high capital cushions and an established track record, Macon Bank & Trust Company is well-positioned to continue to thrive and be a source of strength for its community.”
