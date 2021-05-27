A $200 million lawsuit was filed on Friday, May 7 as a total of eight current and former Macon County Jail inmates are making allegations of abuse and inhumane treatment.
Attorney Phil Georges is attempting to get $25 million for each of the eight inmates.
“There’s so many other violations ongoing,” Georges said. “There’s obviously a prolific problem at this jail.”
The lawsuit names the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, the Macon County Jail, Macon County, Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons, Macon County Jail Administrator Scotty Sutton, Macon County Assistant Jail Administrator Jeff Wilson, Tennessee Commissioner of Corrections Tony Parker, former Macon County Jail corrections officer Kim Summers and Tennessee Corrections Institute Executive Director William Wall as defendants.
Gammons declined to comment on the lawsuit.
“This falls back on the state of Tennessee,” Georges said of the condition of the jail. “They’re supposed to be certifying. They’re supposed to be having people come out.”
Of the eight inmates that Georges is representing, four of them have been released (including Brown), one is another facility and three remain in the Macon County Jail. The plaintiffs are Gallatin’s Jonathan Scott Brown, Lafayette’s Levi Mullins, Lafayette’s Kevin Harrison, Westmoreland’s Lucas Tracy, Hartsville’s Timothy Mann, Utah’s Roy Gardner, Lafayette’s William Rowe and Red Boiling Springs resident Shawn Feinstein.
Georges claims to have seen many of the issues first-hand.
“I visited the jail myself in person,” Georges said. “I saw conditions I was disgusted by, conditions I’ve never seen before.”
Among the grievances were overcrowded rooms, lack of access to bathrooms and lack of access to running water.
“Through testimony and other things, we have evidence that these things are not being provided,” Georges said. “The Tennessee Correctional Office not only oversees the standards but they are required to certify (the facility).”
Georges said that he recently met with four of the inmates on an attorney’s visit in the jail’s multi-purpose room (MPR).
“That’s not supposed to house anybody … that’s not what it’s designed for,” Georges said. “The tiles are coming up off the floor. It was a dirty, dingy room. There were so many things that could be used as weapons. They were telling me about the room and circumstances. They were telling me about the room when they were in there for 40 days.”
Georges said that one of the inmates claims that he was sleeping under the stairs in a pod, and he said that he saw while he was there a drain in the center of the isolation room where they had to use the bathroom. The lawsuit states that the inmates would sometimes urinate into a milk jug and defecate into a trash bag.
“One of them told me they were in pod 1 and that they were sleeping under the stairs,” Georges said. “In that room (pod 1), there are 20 guys, and three of the four toilets were broken. There was only one working toilet.
“In the isolation room, he said that there’s a hole in the center of the room where we have to (defecate).”
Georges said that he has also spoken with a former corrections officer at the jail.
“He confirmed the conditions that took place there,” Georges said. “He confirmed that these people were placed in this MPR room, without access to these basic needs they’re supposed to have.
“He took his cell phone and videoed about a five- or eight-second clip of the guys. One of them was holding up the sign saying he needed to use the bathroom. It (the video) shows how many people were in the room.”
