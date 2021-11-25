Maggie Lorene Gregory, age 93, of Hartsville, passed away Thursday evening, Nov. 18, 2021 at Westmoreland Care & Rehab.
She was preceded in death by: husband, C.J. Gregory.
Survivors are: son, Dewayne Gregory of Hartsville; daughter, Lyzette (Eddy) Gregory of Hartsville; four grandchildren, Jeff (Pam) Gregory, Jennifer (Patrick) Anderson, Jay (Lindsey) Gregory, Shannon (Larry) Simms; five great-grandchildren, Chelsea (Spencer) Anderson, Jordan (Jeremy) Barnes, Joshua Anderson, Colton (MacKenzie) Gregory, Hannah Anderson; four great-great-grandchildren, Oakley Anderson, Lucy Anderson, Vance & Lennox Barnes.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Sunday, Nov. 21, officiated by Eld. Jeff Blackwell.
Pallbearers were: Jeff & Colton Gregory, Josh, Jay, Spencer & Patrick Anderson, Jeremy Barnes and Alex Brewer.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
