Ms. Li Li Donnell of the Dickerson Hollow in the Pleasant Shade Community was pronounced deceased at the scene at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, after a vehicle accident on Old Bottom Road. Ms. Donnell was 19.
Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted Monday, Feb. 8. Bro. Wayne Andrews officiated and burial followed in the Pleasant Shade Cemetery.
Born Makayla Maliyah Donnell in Lebanon on Nov. 13, 2001, she was the daughter of Jason Terrence Donnell and Amanda Rose Vaughan Dalton Donnell of Hartsville.
Her uncle, Billy Lynn Vaughan of Hartsville, died at the age of 37 on Oct. 3, 2020, exactly four months to the day before her death. She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Dorothy Sue “Sudie” Donnell, who died at the age of 56 on July 22, 2010.
Ms. Donnell attended the Lighthouse Christian Academy in Lafayette through the 11th grade.
At the time of her death she was employed as a cashier at the Price Less Foods in Westmoreland, where she had been employed for over 2½ years.
Ms. Donnell was a non-denominational Christian.
Survivors are: her father, Jason Donnell & fiancée Alyssa McDonald of Hartsville; mother, Amanda Vaughan Dalton and husband Brandon of Lafayette; maternal grandparents, Pat and Lynne Reed of Pleasant Shade; paternal grandfather, Jessie Watkins of Lebanon; five sisters, Ashlynn Vaughan of Hartsville, Denesha Davis of Lebanon, Jazmin Abston of Smithville, Amiya Donnell and Jada Lynn Donnell, both of Hartsville; five brothers, Jaylan Donnell of McMinnville, Adrian McDonald of Hartsville, Jaidence McDonald, Jason Donnell Jr., and Julian Donnell, all of Hartsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.