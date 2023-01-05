Trousdale County-based Run4Water is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that is making a difference in the lives of people all around the world by providing clean water solutions to places where there are none.
The nonprofit’s work reaches from Honduras to Nicaragua, Uganda to Kenya, Haiti to Sneedville, Tennessee and many other places internationally since issues with contaminated water are global.
“We have projects all over the world,” said Run4Water President Greg Armstrong. “Currently, we are working in Nicaragua, Uganda, and Tanzania. We also have a project in Appalachia.”
Though Armstrong is the president of Run4Water, he is also a biology teacher and cross country coach at Friendship Christian School in Wilson County. It is his work as a teacher that helped him to decide to launch his non-profit, Run4Water.
“I’m a biology teacher,” said Armstrong. “For years, I’ve taught about what I would call the water crisis in our world, even before I started the nonprofit. I would always share with my students about the environmental water crisis, the contaminants that are hurting the environment and how that affects humans. So, there’s a humanitarian water crisis that overlaps with the environmental water crisis.”
Although the name of his nonprofit, Run4Water, was derived from a run that he did from the Alabama border to the Kentucky border, it was while hiking the Appalachian Trail that Armstrong credits his students for giving him the idea to create the nonprofit.
“In 2005, I had a group of students who wanted to hike the Appalachian Trail,” said Armstrong. “These were freshman in high school. I encouraged them to pick a cause to hike for, so when we went out, we would have a purpose.”
After studying the water crisis under Armstrong’s tutelage, his students decided on their cause.
“They’d heard me talk about the water crisis, and they said, ‘We want to hike for water,’ ” said Armstrong. “It was their idea. I let them choose. They raised $2,000 to do a well in Africa through another larger nonprofit. They really felt good about it. So, in their sophomore year, they came to me and said, ‘Coach Armstrong, (raising money for a well in Africa) was cool, but we want to actually have hands-on experience. We want to go do something to solve the water crisis.’ ”
“I really didn’t have dreams or aspirations of building or starting a nonprofit. But as an educator, that’s what prompted me to provide an opportunity for my students. That’s initially all it really was.”
But what began as a hands-on learning experience for his students has grown exponentially, resulting in strong relationships around the world.
“I always tell people that water is kind of the tip of the spear,” said Armstrong. “What usually brings us into some type of relationship with a family is when we hear that they don’t have clean water to drink.”
But in developing relationships, Armstrong and the volunteers from Run4Water have been able to provide much-needed items and home repairs to a poverty stricken area of northeastern Tennessee, as well as delivering clean water solutions.
And as Christmas routinely came and went for most folks on Sunday, for neighbors in Hancock County, Run4Water, in partnership with Possum Town Outreach, helped to deliver Christmas cheer to families in need.
“We have partnered with Possum Town Outreach over the last couple of years in putting together a tractor-trailer full of food, clothing, mattresses, and just really anything that could help the people in Sneedville (Hancock County),” said Armstrong. “We took all of it up there the weekend before Christmas.”
With the help of his students, the volunteers were able to make a difference in the lives of children in Hancock County.
“My students put together a Christmas fair for the children in Sneedville where we have toys, jackets, and personal hygiene items,” said Armstrong. “Each child is given $100 of Sneedville bucks, and they can go around the gymnasium and pick out a toy or a jacket and get their picture made with Santa Claus. It’s just our way of helping.”
However, reaching beyond the U.S. borders, Run4Water has also impacted people in areas like Tanzania by bringing clean water sources closer to home.
“For this water project, their closest water was six miles away,” said Armstrong. “The burden of carrying water in most countries like this usually falls on women and children, particularly teenage girls because, culturally, a 13 or 14-year-old boy goes out and works the field with his father. And since a young teenage girl is strong enough to carry water, she (is expected) to carry the (needed) water in jerrycans.”
As with many nonprofit organizations, Run4Water relies upon volunteers.
Volunteers like Zachary Elliott, a construction worker and former student of Armstrong’s, is a volunteer who says that the project has impacted his own life.
“I’m usually in charge of the construction side of things (with Run4Water) — wheelchair ramps, fixing somebody’s flooring or whatever is needed,” said Elliott. “I really fell in love with doing this when I saw how much it meant to other people and how grateful they were that I was building something for them.
“I have gone back (to Sneedville) three or four times this year. Although life gets in the way sometimes, I still try to go as much as I can.”
More information on volunteer opportunities with Run4Water can be found at run4water.net.
