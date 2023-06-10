The Trousdale County High Marching Yellow Jackets are among the many faces of Trousdale County, representing both commitment and teamwork to the community.
As teamwork is central to the band’s success when performing, the collaboration of its members helps to provide a well-orchestrated community experience.
“We all work together,” said Trousdale County High School Band Director Rob Joines. “We are a team.”
As an integral part of working together as a team, the Marching Yellow Jackets look forward to heading off to band camp each summer, spending hours rehearsing and marching in preparation for the upcoming school year.
“Band camp is traditionally where the students learn their (competition) show for the year,” said Joines. “We get a jump start on learning it, but at camp, we refine everything and bond together as a team. So (during camp), we’re running dual programs simultaneously. We’re training them in basic musicianship and teaching them some basic marching to get them on their way to becoming musicians. So, we’re running that at the same time that we are running a competitive show where we are going to try to compete for a state marching championship. If we didn’t have a band camp, we would be hard pressed to be competitive.”
Trousdale County High School Band Boosters member Jacquelyn Hooge added, “The band program teaches the students discipline and provides structure for them. It takes discipline to learn how to read music. And as a band booster, I believe that every child should have the opportunity to be in band if they want to be.”
In previous years, band camp has been held at the Dubose Conference Center in Monteagle, but the conference center is no longer an available option. So, pending school-board approval, this year, band camp will be held in Beersheba Springs, which is in Grundy County (near Chattanooga). However, it unfortunately also means a slight increase in cost.
Because the cost of the band camp is nearly $300 dollars per student, for many families, sending a child to camp, or even being involved in the band program, can cause undue strain on family finances.
“I believe that this year, they have about 27 kids going to band camp,” said Hooge. “About five or six of them really need help from the band boosters to be able to attend. Sometimes, we have even more. So, we do some fundraisers throughout the year where all the proceeds go towards band camp. That’s what the band boosters do. We are just trying to help the kids anyway we can.”
Joines added, “I don’t know of one single kid where the cost has prevented them from attending band camp. That is something that I am very proud of the band boosters for. There have been people and businesses in the community, as well as other parents and teachers, who have sponsored kids who could not afford it, but they have made sure that the kids have made it to camp. We’ve never turned anybody down ... not on the band boosters’ watch. They have never let that happen. That’s part of being in band. They’re really just one big family.”
According to Hooge, the band boosters are always searching for new fundraisers that they can add to the current ones to help to support the various band activities throughout the year.
“We’re going all year around,” said Hooge. “Last Saturday, the band boosters did a cookout to raise money to help the kids go to band camp, because the cost is about $300 a person. On the June 24, we are doing the Miss Firecracker Pageant, where all of the proceeds from the pageant will go towards camp. And of course, we’re doing Music in the Park as a fundraiser on July 1. We are actually still trying to find other fundraisers so we can have the funds needed for the kids to do all the things that they want to do.”
This year, band camp is scheduled to be held from July 15-19. Additionally, on July 20 at 6 p.m., the band will hold an exhibition at the Trousdale County High School practice field, located at 262 West McMurry Boulevard in Hartsville. In the case of inclement weather, the exhibition will be moved into the multi-purpose facility at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.