Marcelino Oropeza, age 47 of Hartsville, passed away Thursday evening, July 23, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Survivors are: wife, Salome Oropeza of Hartsville; two sons, Francisco Oropeza-Soto of Hartsville, Alex Oropeza of Lafayette; two daughters, Selena Boley of Carthage, Gloria Oropeza of Hartsville; two grandchildren, Sophia Oropeza, Liam Boley; mother, Gloria Rojo De Perez of Hartsville; brother, Rodrigo Guzman Rojo of Tecozautla, Mexico.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, July 27, officiated by Father Vic Subb.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280.
