Marjorie Grace Welch Wood
Marjorie Grace Welch Wood, age 91, of Nashville, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of December 20, 2020.
Marjorie was born in Hartsville in 1929 and was a member of the Trousdale County High School Class of 1947.
A private family service was conducted at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The family plans to host a Celebration of Life service in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Marjorie’s name to The American Cancer Society, Lipscomb University or The Church of Christ in Green Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.