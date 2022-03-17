Downtown Hartsville will soon be the home of not one, but two new businesses.
The first held its grand opening on March 16 as Marketplace on Main opened its doors to the community. The opening had been scheduled for Saturday but the snow forecast forced a delay. The Chamber of Commerce also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
Marketplace on Main is located at 106 E. Main Street and is owned and operated by Robynn Coe, who grew up in the Hartsville area and still has family in and around Lafayette, she said. Coe currently operates another store in Hendersonville, where she lives, and formerly ran an antiques store in Lebanon as well.
The store will contain a number of booths containing all sorts of antiques, including collectibles, glassware, crafting items and furniture.
“I have one daughter on Hartsville Pike and another in Carthage, so this is home,” she said. “My Hendersonville store has been open three years. I decided a few years ago to get back into it.”
Marketplace on Main’s hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. The store will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
Coe said she recalled a vibrant downtown Hartsville in her youth and hoped to play a part in bringing that back.
“Back when I lived here, there were quite a bit of things,” she said.
Coe is also planning to open an event center in the neighboring building, and hopes to have that facility open in early April, she said. She is also eying other downtown properties for future opportunities.
“We’ve got some events rented out the end of this month, but we’ll probably officially open next month,” she said. “We own tons of blowups you can rent for parties, have parties outside or inside.”
Marketplace on Main can be reached via its Facebook page at ‘Marketplace on Main-Hartsville,’ via email at mponmain@gmail.com, or by phone at 615-757-3484.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
