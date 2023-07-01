Martha Joe Freeman Jewell, 73, of Hartsville, passed away on June 23, 2023, at her home.
Martha Joe spent many years teaching at Trousdale County Elementary School, where she touched the lives of many students.
She was a member of the Hartsville Church of Christ.
She belonged to many clubs and organizations, including the Hartsville Rotary Club, retired teachers association, Trousdale County Historical Society, Trousdale County Fair Board and the library board.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Gordon and Martha May Freeman; and her grandparents, John and Julia Kerr, William Perkins and Lucinda Freeman and Beloved Aunt, Pat Kerr Falco.
She survived by: her husband, Dwight Jewell of Hartsville; step-son, Anthony Jewell of Crossville; two step-daughters, Amanda (Chris) Gregory of Hartsville, Laura DeRise of Franklin; five grandchildren, Jay Gregory, Luke Jewell, Sophia Jewell, Mark Dolan, Jr., Scarlett Dolan; and three brothers, Gordon L. “Buddy” (Juanita) Freeman, Jr., of Clarksville, Pat “Butch” Freeman of Ridgefield, Washington, Louie “Bo” (Laura) Freeman Roxboro, North Carolina.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, conducted by Dwight Fuqua.
Honorary pallbearers are current and former teachers, students and staff at Trousdale County Elementary. Active pallbeares are Gordon Freeman, Jr., Pat Freeman, Louie Freeman, Mathew Freeman, Andrew Freeman, Anthony Jewell, Chris Gregory and Jay Gregory.
Interment will be held in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family was held from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until the service time on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Imagination Library Trousdale Reads, care of Freida Cornwell, 2075 Puryears Bend Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074.
