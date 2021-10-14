Marty Gene Shoulders, age 62, of Castalian Springs, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 7, 2021 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: mother, Ada Elaine Shoulders; grandparents, L.B. & Emma Apple; Claude & Dortch Shoulders.
Survivors are: father, Billy (Sue) Shoulders of Dixon Springs; son, Taylor Shoulders of Nashville; two daughters, Racheal (Jonathan) Petty of Hartsville, Amanda (Blake) Bradley; two grandchildren, Reagan & Julian Petty; two brothers, Jeff (Shannon) Shoulders of Florida; Eddie Shoulders of Carthage; sister, Charlotte (Kenny) Hensley of Carthage; companion, Courtney Bode.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 11, officiated by Bro. Kenny Hensley.
Pallbearers were: Darrell Gross, Ferrell Carman, Jeff Sircy, Jay Keeton, Brody Keeton, Mark Duke, Brandon Miller, Bryan Miller, Richard Kennedy & Jerry Farmer.
Interment was in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
