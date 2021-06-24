Mary Adeline Crabtree
Mary Adeline Crabtree, age 82, of Bethpage, passed away Saturday morning, June 12, 2021 at Hartsville Health and Rehab.
Adeline attended the First Baptist Church and Rocky Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Harry & Ira Morris; brothers, JM, Paul & Jerry Morris.
Survivors are: husband, James Crabtree; son, Jimmy (Mary) Crabtree; daughter, Patrice (Mark) Swaffer; four grandchildren, Paige Swaffer, Zachary (Jessica) Swaffer, Thad (Abby) Chupp & Caitlyn Chupp; five great-grandchildren, Henry Swaffer, Landon Key, Kameilla Chupp, Leah Chupp & Jameson Chupp.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 15, officiated by Bro. Jimmy Crabtree.
Interment was in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rocky Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 405, Castalian Springs, TN 37031.
Anthony Funeral Home, P.O. Box 29, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.