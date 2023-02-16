Mary Cothron Howell, 93, of Hartsville, passed away on Feb. 7, 2023 at Hartsville Convalescent Center.
Mrs. Howell was born on October 15, 1929 in Macon County to the late Lethard Fitz “L.F.” and Edna Roark Cothron.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by: her husband, Royce Howell; sisters, Laffell Stanford, Lena Gregory; and brother, Rossie Cothron.
She is survived by: her daughter, Theresa (Ed) Stanford of Lebanon; son, Lance (Lynn) Howell of Hartsville; four grandchildren, Rob Stanford of New York, New York, Kate (Aryvia) Holmes of Birmingham, Alabama; Kayla (Josh) Wilkerson of Hartsville; Bailey (Dusty) Cato of Hartsville; six great-grandchildren, Olivia Holmes, Harrison Holmes, Willa Wilkerson, Stella Wilkerson, Kenley Cato and J.P. Cato.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Monday, conducted by Carroll Carman.
Pallbearers were Stanley Holder, Rob Stanford, Aryvia Holmes, Josh Wilkerson, Dusty Cato and Chris Oldham.
Interment was held in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family was held from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the service time on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hartsville United Methodist Church or to the Fred A. Vaught Public Library.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
