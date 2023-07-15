Mary Doris “Dot” Gregory, 92, of Hartsville, passed away on July 6, 2023, at Rutherford Assisted Living in Murfreesboro.
She was born on June 18, 1931.
She was a member of Maces Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Harry Towns and Mamie Wilburn Towns; husband, Paul L. Gregory; son, Jackie T. Gregory; and sister, Agnes Gross.
She is survived by: two daughters, Janie Winfree of Lebanon, Kathy Henderson on Murfreesboro; five grandchildren, Austin (Nicole) Henderson, Chase (Krystle) Henderson, Adam (Nikki) Carder, Brack (Stephanie) Gregory, Taylor (Hunter) Snow; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Sunday, conducted by her grandson, Austin Henderson.
An honorary pallbearer is Taylor Snow.
Active pallbearers are Austin Henderson, Chase Henderson, Adam Carder, Brack Gregory, Roger Jent and Jeff Binkley.
Interment will be held in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family was from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. until the service time Sunday.
