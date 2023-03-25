Mary Lewis “Susie” Carey Foster, 78 of Hartsville, passed away on March 22, 2023, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
Mary was born in Hartsville to the late Lewis Clay Carey and Annie Lorane Bell Carey on Jan. 13, 1945.
She attended Trousdale County High School and graduated in 1962.
She went on to earn a degree in accounting from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
She worked as an accountant for several years in Nashville and met her husband, the late James William Foster, while working there. After their marriage in 1973, they moved to Chattanooga, where they lived until Jim’s death in 1998. They eventually opened their own accounting firm Foster and Dixon, CPA.
They had one daughter, Barbara Foster Williams.
After her husband’s death, Mary returned to her hometown of Hartsville, where she attended Philippi Church of Christ and continued to do accounting and bookkeeping work.
Mary was involved in many volunteer activities with her daughter’s schools, including being the class mother for several years who was noted for the delicious treats she made for the teachers at Christmas every year.
She also enjoyed watching the birds at her hummingbird feeder, her Hallmark Channel movies, and spending time with her daughter and grandchildren, who were the great loves of her life.
She took two trips to Ireland and loved it so much that she said she wished she could have moved there.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James William Foster, and her sister, Jean Marie Wallace.
She is survived by: her daughter, Barbara (Steve) Williams of Bear, Delaware; two grandchildren, James Robert Williams, Isabella Katherine Williams; a brother, Mike (Terry) Carey of Hartsville; nephews, Clay (Lisa) Carey, John (Kristin) Carey, Carey (Michelle) Wallace; niece, Beth Wallace; great-nephews, Michael Carey, Jace Carey, Mitchell Carey, Will Wallace, Ben Wallace; great-niece, Shelby Carey; along with two great-great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Monday, conducted by Floyd Farris. Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville at 3 p.m. on Monday.
Visitation with the family will be from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the service time Monday.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
