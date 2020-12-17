Mary Ruth Halliburton, age 91, of Hartsville, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Knollwood Manor Nursing Home in Lafayette.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Selous & Lou Ova Lankford; husband, Wesley Halliburton; brothers, Selous Lankford Jr., Neal Lankford, Charles Lankford & Sidney Lankford; sisters, Betty Phillips, Gladis Lankford & Frances Lankford; great-great-grandson, Ridge Williams.
Survivors are: son, Robert (Melissa) Halliburton of Nashville; two daughters, Deborah (Jerry) Towns of Hartsville, Elizabeth (Jimmy) Anthony of Hartsville; four grandchildren, Angie (Kenny) Williams, Kristy (Jakie) West, Tim (Holly) Anthony & Sherry Anthony; six great-grandchildren, Colby (Ashley) Williams, Logan (Savannah) Williams, Kayla (Ryan) Hauskins, Carsey West, Addie Bennett & Jayla Anthony; great-great-grandchild, Ellie Williams; brothers, Jack Lankford & Ebbie (Annette) Lankford; sister, Dorothy Sircy.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 10, officiated by Bro. Jeff Patterson.
Pallbearers were: Tim Anthony, Kenny Williams, Jakie West, Carsey West, Logan & Colby Williams.
Honorary Pallbearers were: Jack Lankford and Jason Ligon.
Interment was in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendship Primitive Baptist Church.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.