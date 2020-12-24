Maxine McDonald, age 80, transitioned from this earthly life to her eternal life on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Her precious memories will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.
A walkthrough visitation will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 26, from 4-7 p.m. in the Chapel of Strawther & White Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, Dec. 27 at Strawther & White, with visitation at 11 a.m. with funeral to follow at noon. Masks are required, along with social distancing, and will be strictly enforced.
