Throughout each year, the Hartsville Rotary Club sponsors multiple fundraising events to support service projects both locally and internationally. All proceeds go the various projects, as the Rotary’s mission is to serve others.
On Oct. 1, the Hartsville Rotary Club is holding its homecoming gala in downtown Hartsville, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The festivities will be held on Court Street, just outside of the Trousdale County Courthouse (located at 200 Main Street in Hartsville).
“This event will help raise money for Rotary projects,” said Hartsville Rotary Event Chairman Janie Oldham. “Every year, we sponsor several projects. We do scholarships for the graduating seniors and a food drive for the backpack program and food pantry here in town. We give every third-grader (in Trousdale County) their own personal dictionary. We sponsor Character Counts (a character education program) at all three schools, and we took over Christmas for Kids.
“We also do international projects. We have provided funding for a well in a town in Nicaragua where there is an orphanage.”
Although the Rotary Golf Tournament is the largest fundraiser that the club holds each year, events such as the homecoming gala also help support the club’s projects.
“The homecoming gala is for everyone to, hopefully, enjoy themselves and to raise money for all of the different projects that Rotary supports throughout the year,” said Oldham. “That is the reason we’re are having the gala ... as well as to bring people of the community together.”
Because the event will take place following Trousdale County High School’s homecoming and class reunion, the club’s events committee decided to name it the homecoming gala.
“Last year was the first year that we attempted this particular activity,” said Oldham. “It was prom themed. But this year, we discussed it, and we decided to call it the homecoming gala.
“One of our members decided to do this on the spur of the moment last year, but everybody had a great time. This year, we decided that we needed to put a little bit more promoting and planning into it and make it even bigger and better.”
The homecoming gala is a formal dance for couples, but individuals are also welcomed.
“There will be music and light refreshments,” said Oldham. “We are trying to do some things downtown to get people out and interested. We would like for the gala to be Sunday dress, but people can come in whatever they would like as long as it is appropriate.”
For those interested in attending the homecoming gala, tickets are on sale now at various locations throughout Hartsville.
“The tickets are $25 per couple and $15 for individuals,” said Oldham. “They can be purchased at First National Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust, and Foodland. We just want people to come out and have a good time.”
