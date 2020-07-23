MayBell Cothron, age 69, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Hendersonville Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Winfred & Ruby Jones; husband, Robert Eugene “Joe” Cothron.
Survivors are: son, Scott Cothron of Hartsville; daughter, Angela (Jeff) Lee of Gallatin; three grandchildren, Tyler, Holly & Sierra Lee; three sisters, Beverly (Danny) Walrond of Lafayette, Lona Swindle of Lafayette, Norma (Clarence) Brown of Gallatin.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 21, officiated by Bro. Stoney Morris.
Interment was in Green Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral expenses.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-377-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
